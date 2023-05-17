Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

If you’ve been waiting for a new “Caresha Please” episode, know you won’t have to wait much longer.

Today (May 17), Yung Miami, whose birth name is Caresha Brownlee, revealed her show was returning soon with more content. Since its premiere on REVOLT, Miami’s podcast has been a hit amongst viewers. Thus far, she has interviewed celebrity guests such as G Herbo, Saweetie, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Latto, Saucy Santana, Kevin Gates, and many more.

On Twitter, a user asked the City Girls rapper, “Are we getting a new ‘Caresha Please’ episode?” The Florida native replied, “Yeap, this Thursday (May 18).”

Last week, Miami teased her highly anticipated return to “Caresha Please” with a few snapshots uploaded on Instagram. In the photos, the 29-year-old appeared on set of her podcast with who fans believed was her next guest. While the “Act Up” artist didn’t reveal who her show will feature next, viewers did notice a pair of women’s feet sitting across from Miami. Her last episode aired on Jan. 19 with Trina.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

On April 4, Complex shared a conversation with the podcast host where she opened up about how she felt interviewing her guests. “I be nervous as f**k,” she whispered. “I’m a shy speaker. I got a strong accent. I talk different. So when I do it, I be so nervous… But now I’m getting more comfortable and having fun with it.”

During the interview, Miami detailed how the podcast came to be. She revealed Diddy broached the topic after her appearance on REVOLT’s “Respectfully Justin.” “Diddy had came, and then after the show, [he] was like, ‘I like the way you was answering them questions,’ and that hit me off guard,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Huh?’ [and] he was like, ‘You got such a great, strong personality; I want to link up with you or whatever.'” When she arrived at his Florida residence, he asked, “‘You ever thought about doing a podcast?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ [But] he was like, ‘I think you would do good. I think you’d be a great host.'”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Derrick Hayes became the businessman he is today after watching his dad take his last breath

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.17.2023

Rick Ross announces run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

How to watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

Netflix viewer solves yearslong kidnapping case after spotting victim while shopping

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Digga D recruits 2Rare for Jersey club remix of "Energy"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Cardi B stars in a new Beats ad and addresses the Twitter frenzy over her tattooed wig

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Nafe Smallz liberates "Nostalgic" video

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Potter Payper unveils dark visual for "Scenes"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Post Malone announces 'Austin' album and release date

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

J. Cole takes a flight to England and supports Ari Lennox on her "age/sex/location Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Timbaland reveals JAY-Z and Drake delivered advice that helped him overcome his darkest moment

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Rap
Yung Miami

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Derrick Hayes became the businessman he is today after watching his dad take his last breath

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.17.2023

Rick Ross announces run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

How to watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

Netflix viewer solves yearslong kidnapping case after spotting victim while shopping

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Digga D recruits 2Rare for Jersey club remix of "Energy"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Cardi B stars in a new Beats ad and addresses the Twitter frenzy over her tattooed wig

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Nafe Smallz liberates "Nostalgic" video

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Potter Payper unveils dark visual for "Scenes"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Post Malone announces 'Austin' album and release date

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

J. Cole takes a flight to England and supports Ari Lennox on her "age/sex/location Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Timbaland reveals JAY-Z and Drake delivered advice that helped him overcome his darkest moment

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
View More