If you’ve been waiting for a new “Caresha Please” episode, know you won’t have to wait much longer.

Today (May 17), Yung Miami, whose birth name is Caresha Brownlee, revealed her show was returning soon with more content. Since its premiere on REVOLT, Miami’s podcast has been a hit amongst viewers. Thus far, she has interviewed celebrity guests such as G Herbo, Saweetie, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Latto, Saucy Santana, Kevin Gates, and many more.

On Twitter, a user asked the City Girls rapper, “Are we getting a new ‘Caresha Please’ episode?” The Florida native replied, “Yeap, this Thursday (May 18).”

Yeap this Thursday 😜 https://t.co/9L24jlzLhB — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2023

Last week, Miami teased her highly anticipated return to “Caresha Please” with a few snapshots uploaded on Instagram. In the photos, the 29-year-old appeared on set of her podcast with who fans believed was her next guest. While the “Act Up” artist didn’t reveal who her show will feature next, viewers did notice a pair of women’s feet sitting across from Miami. Her last episode aired on Jan. 19 with Trina.

On April 4, Complex shared a conversation with the podcast host where she opened up about how she felt interviewing her guests. “I be nervous as f**k,” she whispered. “I’m a shy speaker. I got a strong accent. I talk different. So when I do it, I be so nervous… But now I’m getting more comfortable and having fun with it.”

During the interview, Miami detailed how the podcast came to be. She revealed Diddy broached the topic after her appearance on REVOLT’s “Respectfully Justin.” “Diddy had came, and then after the show, [he] was like, ‘I like the way you was answering them questions,’ and that hit me off guard,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Huh?’ [and] he was like, ‘You got such a great, strong personality; I want to link up with you or whatever.'” When she arrived at his Florida residence, he asked, “‘You ever thought about doing a podcast?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ [But] he was like, ‘I think you would do good. I think you’d be a great host.'”