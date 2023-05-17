Photo: Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images and Lexie Moreland / Contributor via Getty Images
By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

In June of 2022, Yung Miami teamed up with REVOLT to release the first-ever episode of her podcast show, “Caresha Please.” After shattering viewership records on YouTube and garnering more than 1 billion online impressions — alongside debut guest Sean “Diddy” Combs — it was clear the host did not come to play. After a slew of viral installments, she’s back this week with all the smoke! The rap superstar will welcome Blac Chyna on the all-new “Caresha Please” episode airing this Thursday (May 18).

Ahead of the sit-down, REVOLT released a quick preview, and fans can expect a no-holds-barred interview as always. The inquisitive host got right to it. Miami asked the famed television personality all about feuding with her mom, Tokyo Toni, and whether they’d be able to rekindle their relationship. “I can’t, like, endure that type of abuse. It’s crazy,” Chyna expressed.

Miami also asked the reality star and businesswoman about rumors of her alleged drug use, whether or not she misses her stripper days, celebrity beefs, her relationships not lasting and more. Chyna even admitted to feeling like she was being set up at one point in her life, presumably by one of her famous ex-boyfriends. By the end of the clip, Chyna was fanning herself as she said, “It’s getting spicy in here.” Watch below.

Episode nine of the award-winning podcast show featuring the one and only Blac Chyna will air tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel, by downloading the REVOLT app, or on our website here.

If you missed the viral “Caresha Please” debut featuring Diddy last summer, be sure to tune into that here. The two stars discussed their relationship, losses they’ve experienced, what they have in store for the future, and much more. You’ll also want to get into episode eight featuring Trina if you haven’t already. The iconic lyricist kept it real about her life and career thus far and, as always, the conversation went viral. Don’t miss out on the smoke!

