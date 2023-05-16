In a recent interview, Timbaland opened up about some obstacles he faced thus far in the music industry, including addiction.

On Monday (May 15), Shannon Sharpe dropped the latest episode for his weekly podcast “Club Shay Shay” with the 51-year-old hitmaker. During their conversation, Timbaland revealed his drug use began as a confidence booster to help overcome his hermit nature. “I felt like being an introvert ain’t gonna get you paid,” the Virginia native recalled.

However, the “Morning After Dark” artist shared that his addiction got to a point where it began affecting his ear for music. During Timbaland’s spiral, fellow artists such as JAY-Z and Drake took notice and shared words of wisdom with him.

“JAY-Z is a prophet,” he told Sharpe on the show. “God sent him. I ain’t never seen nobody like him. Hov actually raised me, and he don’t even know it. He raised me in the music business. He was so prolific, so wise beyond his age, that I was just amazed at just watching him.” Timbaland noted, “That’s why I had a different bond with JAY when it comes to my music. We was rewriting the Bible, in a way.”

The “Promiscuous” record producer continued, “Even Drake told me… That’s why I’m like these guys are special to the world. Now, once they give you the information, it’s up to you to use it. I didn’t come out until the darkness, man, and that’s why I say it’s all love with these guys. They helped me during my darkest moment.”

According to Spotify, JAY-Z and Timbaland have worked together on numerous songs, including “Tom Ford,” “Dirt Off Your Shoulder,” and “Holy Grail.” The two music legends also collaborated with Drake for Hov’s 2009 single “Off That.” Watch the full video of Timbaland’s interview with Sharpe on YouTube below: