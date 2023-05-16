Photo: Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, and  Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

In a recent interview, Timbaland opened up about some obstacles he faced thus far in the music industry, including addiction.

On Monday (May 15), Shannon Sharpe dropped the latest episode for his weekly podcast “Club Shay Shay” with the 51-year-old hitmaker. During their conversation, Timbaland revealed his drug use began as a confidence booster to help overcome his hermit nature. “I felt like being an introvert ain’t gonna get you paid,” the Virginia native recalled.

However, the “Morning After Dark” artist shared that his addiction got to a point where it began affecting his ear for music. During Timbaland’s spiral, fellow artists such as JAY-Z and Drake took notice and shared words of wisdom with him.

JAY-Z is a prophet,” he told Sharpe on the show. “God sent him. I ain’t never seen nobody like him. Hov actually raised me, and he don’t even know it. He raised me in the music business. He was so prolific, so wise beyond his age, that I was just amazed at just watching him.” Timbaland noted, “That’s why I had a different bond with JAY when it comes to my music. We was rewriting the Bible, in a way.”

The “Promiscuous” record producer continued, “Even Drake told me… That’s why I’m like these guys are special to the world. Now, once they give you the information, it’s up to you to use it. I didn’t come out until the darkness, man, and that’s why I say it’s all love with these guys. They helped me during my darkest moment.”

According to Spotify, JAY-Z and Timbaland have worked together on numerous songs, including “Tom Ford,” “Dirt Off Your Shoulder,” and “Holy Grail.” The two music legends also collaborated with Drake for Hov’s 2009 single “Off That.” Watch the full video of Timbaland’s interview with Sharpe on YouTube below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Listen to Potter Payper's new album 'Real Back In Style'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

G Herbo declares "We Don't Care" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA deliver "Rebuke" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Symba is excited to hit the stage for 2023 Roots Picnic: "I'm truly blessed"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Chase B recruits Quavo, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ty Dolla Sign for "Ring Ring" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Conway The Machine returns to HOT 97 for crazy freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Russ drops off 'CHOMP 2.5' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Nicki Minaj drops off new visual for "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

E-40 levels up with honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Rick Ross is so proud of Meek Mill and Wale's success: "You can't photocopy that"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.13.2023

JAY-Z details his bid to bring Caesars Palace to Times Square in a letter to New York

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Drake
JAY-Z
Rap
Timbaland

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Listen to Potter Payper's new album 'Real Back In Style'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

G Herbo declares "We Don't Care" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA deliver "Rebuke" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Symba is excited to hit the stage for 2023 Roots Picnic: "I'm truly blessed"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Chase B recruits Quavo, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ty Dolla Sign for "Ring Ring" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Conway The Machine returns to HOT 97 for crazy freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Russ drops off 'CHOMP 2.5' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Nicki Minaj drops off new visual for "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

E-40 levels up with honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Rick Ross is so proud of Meek Mill and Wale's success: "You can't photocopy that"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.13.2023

JAY-Z details his bid to bring Caesars Palace to Times Square in a letter to New York

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More