Photo: Angela Weiss / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Lizzo continues her surge in the TV/film industry with her latest featured role.

Yesterday (May 15), the multitalented artist shared a clip from her appearance on a well-known animated sitcom — “The Simpsons.” In the short video, Lizzo portrays a flute-playing pop star, giving a cartoon twist to her occupation.

“This beat is fire,” Lizzo said as Bart Simpson repeatedly slapped Homer Simpson as part of an audition. “Yo, Lisa [Simpson], how about I get Sasha flute, you get your saxamaphone, and we uh, jam,” she continued. After uploading the clip on Twitter, Lizzo thanked the sitcom for having her while revealing she wore her Yitty collection on the episode.

A few hours after the scene from “The Simpsons” was posted, the 35-year-old performer shared there was a communication mishap, and she received the wrong date for the episode’s release. “Y’all, my episode is next week,” she tweeted. The Grammy Award-winning songwriter noted she wasn’t supposed to post the clip yet but asked fans to “Pretend you ain’t see this until Sunday (May 21).”

Last month, Lizzo made her guest appearance in Disney’s “The Mandalorian.” She starred as The Duchess alongside Jack Black who played Captain Bombardier of Plazir-15. According to Entertainment Weekly, the wealthy couple together ruled the independent planet as part monarchy and part democracy.

However, when Lizzo isn’t making guest appearances on someone else’s TV series, she’s working on her show. Earlier this year, the Emmy winner announced the return of her series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Unlike the first season, where Lizzo searched for talented “big girl” dancers, she’s also looking for singers. The “About Damn Time” artist is nearing the end of her 11-month “The Special Tour.” Her last show is scheduled to take place on July 30 in Japan.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Beyoncé seemingly teases a new hair-related project on the way

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker hits the poolside with her girls as she introduces 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP's tracklist

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Marlo Hampton

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.15.2023

Garcelle Beauvais reacts to "horrible rumor" about Jamie Foxx's health: "It's hurtful"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Lizzo
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Beyoncé seemingly teases a new hair-related project on the way

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker hits the poolside with her girls as she introduces 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP's tracklist

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Marlo Hampton

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.15.2023

Garcelle Beauvais reacts to "horrible rumor" about Jamie Foxx's health: "It's hurtful"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More