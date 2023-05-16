Lizzo continues her surge in the TV/film industry with her latest featured role.

Yesterday (May 15), the multitalented artist shared a clip from her appearance on a well-known animated sitcom — “The Simpsons.” In the short video, Lizzo portrays a flute-playing pop star, giving a cartoon twist to her occupation.

“This beat is fire,” Lizzo said as Bart Simpson repeatedly slapped Homer Simpson as part of an audition. “Yo, Lisa [Simpson], how about I get Sasha flute, you get your saxamaphone, and we uh, jam,” she continued. After uploading the clip on Twitter, Lizzo thanked the sitcom for having her while revealing she wore her Yitty collection on the episode.

THATS ME WEARING @YITTY AND PLAYING SASHA FLUTE ON THEE SIMPSONS 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 Thank you to @TheSimpsons for making this a dream come true! pic.twitter.com/jG8w1y5Hgt — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) May 15, 2023

A few hours after the scene from “The Simpsons” was posted, the 35-year-old performer shared there was a communication mishap, and she received the wrong date for the episode’s release. “Y’all, my episode is next week,” she tweeted. The Grammy Award-winning songwriter noted she wasn’t supposed to post the clip yet but asked fans to “Pretend you ain’t see this until Sunday (May 21).”

Last month, Lizzo made her guest appearance in Disney’s “The Mandalorian.” She starred as The Duchess alongside Jack Black who played Captain Bombardier of Plazir-15. According to Entertainment Weekly, the wealthy couple together ruled the independent planet as part monarchy and part democracy.

LIZZO IN THE MANDALORIAN!!!!???!!! pic.twitter.com/1VFcqIl1gJ — ivy || kanej era (@defaultbrekker) April 6, 2023

However, when Lizzo isn’t making guest appearances on someone else’s TV series, she’s working on her show. Earlier this year, the Emmy winner announced the return of her series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Unlike the first season, where Lizzo searched for talented “big girl” dancers, she’s also looking for singers. The “About Damn Time” artist is nearing the end of her 11-month “The Special Tour.” Her last show is scheduled to take place on July 30 in Japan.