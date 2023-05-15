When you’re the stars of two popular series from the same platform, you tend to joke with one another.

Yesterday (May 14), Michael Rainey Jr., the lead character on Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost” series, uploaded a video of himself at an airport. In the clip, his hands were raised as he told one of the airport’s staff, “Boy, chill. Don’t search me. I’mma minor… Like, he packed my bags,” as he turned toward the person standing next to him.

After a social media user posted the video on Tik Tok, Rainey commented, “LMFAO, Cane packed my bag,” referring to his costar Woody McClain. However, viewers quickly caught on to the joke. They noticed the video’s similarity to an incident involving Demetrius Flenory Jr. in December 2022. Like Rainey, Flenory also has a series on Starz — “BMF.” After catching wind of it, 50 Cent, who created both shows, aired his take on the video.

As he posted clips of both incidents, 50 wrote, “Oh s**t! Lil Meech. Lol. Michael Rainey Jr. just chose violence.”

Last year, Flenory was going through airport security when the staff searched his bag. In the video, the 23-year-old actor informed an airport employee that a gun found in his bag was placed there by his team, not him. “Listen, I’m a minor, sir. I have security guards,” he said. “They left that in my bag, sir. I did not pack my bag.”

Earlier this year, the Starz actors exchanged words online about each other’s shows and acting careers. However, both “Power Book II: Ghost” and “BMF” have generated mind-blowing numbers that have led to the series’ continued success. “BMF,” starring Flenory and Da’Vinchi, was renewed for season three in January 2023. “Power Book II: Ghost” with Mary J. Blige, which is currently airing, got its greenlight for season four 12 days later.