By Megan Ambers
  /  08.31.2022

Demetrius Flenory Jr., also known as Lil Meech, has been cleared of grand theft charges relating to the alleged theft of a $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

The 22-year-old “BMF” actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 30) to share the news of the first-degree theft charges being dropped. “God is Good. Case Dropped. Please Don’t Play With My Top,” he wrote. Lil Meech also shared a video with his celebratory gift, a new watch. “13/18 I only shop with Elliot and Pristine. God Bless you,” Meech expressed.

In May, Lil Meech was arrested after he purchased the $250,000 luxury watch from Haimov Jewelers, putting down a deposit but never paying off the balance. According to Miami-Dade County police, he placed the down payment using an $80,000 platinum Rolex; however, he did not return to pay off the remaining $200,000 balance. It was alleged that the actor tried to trade the watch for another Richard Mille piece at a different shop. The same day he was arrested, Lil Meech was released on bond.

The jeweler released a statement on his business Instagram page, stating, “Haimov Jewelers is a family business. You can not trade a watch that wasn’t paid for to another jeweler and take the next jeweler’s watch and not pay them as well.”

He continued, “We all work hard for our money and do clean business. We reached out many, many times, but you ignore [us]. If someone owed you 200k, would you let that slide? We put our blood, sweat, and tears into making this business successful. We came from the bottom!”

As Lil Meech gears up for the second season of his show to air in October, his personal life is also going as well as his professional one.

 

