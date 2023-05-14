Photo: NDZ/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images.
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have officially announced the name of their son, RZA, on his first birthday! The adorable little boy’s special day was marked with a post from his proud dad, who shared several precious family photos on Instagram.

On Saturday (May 13), A$AP Rocky captioned the carousel of moments with RZA, “‘Wu-Tang is for the children.’ Happy 1st birthday to my 1st born. RZA.” There are multiple images of the family of three beaming with happiness, as well as a few photos of A$AP Rocky doting over the baby. Rihanna has yet to share a post of her own; however, she is prominently shown throughout Rocky’s selection of memories.

Fans eagerly waited for a year to learn what the singer, 35, and rapper, 34, named their first child together. Learning the baby boy is named after a hip hop icon from his father feels like a perfectly timed gift to fans, despite multiple outlets releasing the little one’s name days ahead of his birthday. The Barbados beauty previously spoke about the delay in sharing her son’s name. “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there,” she said last year.

The couple first shared the news that they were expecting a child together in January 2022. Since then, Rihanna has gushed about the joys of being a first-time mom. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before. That’s the craziest thing ever,” she told British Vogue for their March issue. “You literally try to remember it, and there are photos of my life before, but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because… because it doesn’t matter.”   

Rihanna, Rocky, and RZA’s time as a trio, however, will be short-lived. In February, while performing for the Super Bowl halftime show, the beauty mogul revealed that she and Rocky are already expecting their second child. The nine-time Grammy Award winner has kept details about how far along she is, as well as their unborn child’s gender, under wraps.

View the precious tribute to RZA below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A$AP ROCKY (@asaprocky)

