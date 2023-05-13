Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

E-40 is now an honorary doctor of music. The mixtape king was recognized for his contributions to his alma mater, Grambling State University, with an honorary doctorate degree during the class of 2023’s spring ceremony on Friday (May 12).

The Bay Area legend celebrated the feat on Instagram with a carousel post. “Dr. Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens is officially in the building. Thank you, @Grambling1901, for giving me an honorary doctorate in music & molding me into the man and entrepreneur that I’ve become! I’m truly humbled,” he wrote.

Before presenting E-40 with the framed degree, the university’s president, Rick Gallot, expressed gratitude for the rapper’s commitment to uplifting the Louisiana school. “Mr. Stevens has always used his platform to highlight and advocate for Grambling State University, and for that, we are truly grateful,” said Gallot. E-40 studied commercial art at the historically Black college in 1986. In past interviews, he said attending college was the best thing he could have ever done as a young man. During his acceptance speech, he reiterated a similar sentiment.

“My time on campus was the best experience of my life. I always tell people that Grambling really helped mold me into the man and entrepreneur that stands before you,” he told the crowd of hundreds of students and their supporters. “I am proud to set an example for the next generation of leaders. I encourage everyone here today to use their experience at Grambling State University to pursue their passions and dreams.”

In February, E-40 donated $100,000 to Grambling’s music department to benefit students, the Tiger Marching Band, and the upkeep of the newly installed recording studio named in his honor. Aside from being a hip hop wordsmith, the “Tell Me When to Go” lyricist is also a successful entrepreneur who has tapped into the wine and spirits industry, launched a food brand, and is the co-owner of a restaurant in Oakland.

Congratulations to E-40 on the achievement! View his celebratory post below.

 

