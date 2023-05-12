Photo: Ezra Shaw / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

Billionaire JAY-Z has blessed New York City with multiple performances, but now he’s looking to gift its hottest plaza with a new type of entertainment.

On May 11, the Grammy Award-winning artist laid out a plan through Roc Nation as a bid to bring a casino to Times Square. The announcement comes as his company revealed a gaming license would be awarded to NYC. A bill passed in the state legislature confirmed it, a Roc Nation letter read.

In a detailed note to New York, JAY-Z’s company shared why it should receive the license over other bidders. “The winning group must have a track record of turning words into deeds — of putting New York City and its residents first — people of all races, religions, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations and socio-economic statuses,” it stated.

 

If awarded as the licensee, Roc Nation revealed their plan would draw additional tourists to NYC, benefit mass transit, assist surrounding businesses, and offer an opportunity to all. The company stated its bid commits $115 million for diverse theater programs, including childcare for Broadway employees and their families.

Last year, JAY-Z, SL Green, and Caesars Entertainment discussed the opportunity to work together and deliver a casino to the city. “My partnership with SL Green and Caesars has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth, and enrichment for the community and everyone that visits the Empire State,” the “Run This Town” rapper said. SL Green’s CEO Marc Holliday noted that together they’d build a more exciting Times Square.

“Through our shared vision, we will build a world-class destination specifically designed to complement and elevate today’s Times Square experience, ensuring it remains a magnet for visitors and a hub of creativity for years to come,” Caesars Entertainment added.

