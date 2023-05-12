Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

Daniel Penny is in police custody after being charged with the killing of Jordan Neely.

Today (May 12), Penny surrendered himself to authorities at the 5th Precinct in lower Manhattan, The New York Post reported. After the 24-year-old former Marine arrived, he was arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge for Neely’s death.

The news comes less than a day after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office shared they were pursuing charges against Penny. “We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree,” a spokesperson for DA Alvin Bragg said.

Before the announcement, the city’s DA’s office was under immense pressure from protesters and law officials. The public plea for charges to be filed erupted after a medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide. On May 1, 30-year-old Neely boarded the NYC subway’s F train, reportedly yelling for food in a public outcry. Penny, who allegedly has training in mixed martial arts, approached the known Michael Jackson impersonator and placed him in a chokehold.

According to footage of the incident, Penny held Neely in the locked position for almost 15 minutes until his body was motionless. Afterward, Neely was transported to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him deceased. Penny was questioned by law enforcement but was not taken into custody.

A few days after Neely’s passing, the former Marine released a statement regarding the 30-year-old through his legal counsel. In the release, Penny spoke about Neely having a reported history of violent behavior and untreated mental illness. He insisted his actions resulted from him protecting himself until help arrived.

However, on May 8, Neely’s family slammed Penny’s claims calling his release “a character assassination.” “The truth is, he knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck and squeezed and kept squeezing,” the family noted in a letter. Per the outlet, Penny’s arraignment is set for this afternoon. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Twitter users call out Daniel Penny’s surrender: “This is what privilege looks like”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Daniel Penny will be criminally charged for the death of Jordan Neely

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses Jordan Neely's death before grand jury weighs charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Virginia hospital employee shoots and kills coworker

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Uber driver sentenced to 25 years after fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter protester

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Texas mall shooter was expelled from the military over mental health concerns, officials say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Uvalde families protest as gun control bill clears key hurdle

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Victims of Brownsville, Texas car crash remembered at vigil

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" addresses EMTs who arrived after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.08.2023

Jordan Neely's family slams former Marine's response to chokehold death

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Witness of Texas outlet mall mass shooting death toll slams idea that mental health is to blame

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Witnesses heard nonstop shooting in Allen outlet mall mass shooting that killed at least 8 people

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Jordan Neely suffered a psychotic break after years of mental health struggles, says attorney

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Ahmaud Arbery honored with 5K run in Atlanta three years after his death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jordan Neely
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Twitter users call out Daniel Penny’s surrender: “This is what privilege looks like”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Daniel Penny will be criminally charged for the death of Jordan Neely

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses Jordan Neely's death before grand jury weighs charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Virginia hospital employee shoots and kills coworker

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Uber driver sentenced to 25 years after fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter protester

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Texas mall shooter was expelled from the military over mental health concerns, officials say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Uvalde families protest as gun control bill clears key hurdle

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Victims of Brownsville, Texas car crash remembered at vigil

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" addresses EMTs who arrived after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.08.2023

Jordan Neely's family slams former Marine's response to chokehold death

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Witness of Texas outlet mall mass shooting death toll slams idea that mental health is to blame

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Witnesses heard nonstop shooting in Allen outlet mall mass shooting that killed at least 8 people

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Jordan Neely suffered a psychotic break after years of mental health struggles, says attorney

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Ahmaud Arbery honored with 5K run in Atlanta three years after his death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More

Trending
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Shemar Moore's frustrations with CBS' diversity amid "S.W.A.T." cancellation spill out in new post

Shemar Moore wants CBS to revisit its decision to pull the plug on ratings juggernaut “S.W.A.T.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023
View More