Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been visible in some high-profile cases in recent months, including Former President Donald Trump’s historic arraignment last month. Today (May 11), Bragg’s office announced that he’s moving forward with criminal charges against Daniel Penny, the man who placed Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on May 1.

“We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree,” a spokesperson for Bragg said, per ABC News. “We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow.”

The accountability comes after days of protests and calls for justice for Neely’s death. His demise at the hands of a 24-year-old Marine veteran sparked debates about vigilantism and the criminalization of homelessness and mental illness. Prior to his death, the well-known Michael Jackson impersonator was pleading for food and water as he spoke about wanting his life to be over.

Attorneys for Penny defended their client’s actions that day. “Mr. Neely had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness,” a statement from his legal team said. “When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”

Mayor Eric Adams has been criticized by progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for maintaining a seemingly neutral stance in the case. In a video address yesterday, Adams insisted that Neely should have never died in such a way.

Jordan Neely did not deserve to die,” the mayor stated plainly. “Jordan Neely’s life mattered. He was suffering from severe mental illness, but that was not the cause of his death. His death is a tragedy that never should have happened.”

“We cannot and will not accept this state of affairs,” he continued. “We will not walk by those in need, step over those who are suffering, or ignore those calls for help. We will respond with care, compassion, and action.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses Jordan Neely's death before grand jury weighs charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Virginia hospital employee shoots and kills coworker

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Uber driver sentenced to 25 years after fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter protester

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Texas mall shooter was expelled from the military over mental health concerns, officials say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Uvalde families protest as gun control bill clears key hurdle

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Victims of Brownsville, Texas car crash remembered at vigil

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" addresses EMTs who arrived after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.08.2023

Jordan Neely's family slams former Marine's response to chokehold death

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Witness of Texas outlet mall mass shooting death toll slams idea that mental health is to blame

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Witnesses heard nonstop shooting in Allen outlet mall mass shooting that killed at least 8 people

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Jordan Neely suffered a psychotic break after years of mental health struggles, says attorney

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Ahmaud Arbery honored with 5K run in Atlanta three years after his death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Attorneys for man who fatally choked Jordan Neely claim he acted in self-defense

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

3 white men charged in shooting death of Black man in Jacksonville

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jordan Neely
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses Jordan Neely's death before grand jury weighs charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Virginia hospital employee shoots and kills coworker

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Uber driver sentenced to 25 years after fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter protester

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Texas mall shooter was expelled from the military over mental health concerns, officials say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Uvalde families protest as gun control bill clears key hurdle

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Victims of Brownsville, Texas car crash remembered at vigil

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" addresses EMTs who arrived after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.08.2023

Jordan Neely's family slams former Marine's response to chokehold death

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Witness of Texas outlet mall mass shooting death toll slams idea that mental health is to blame

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Witnesses heard nonstop shooting in Allen outlet mall mass shooting that killed at least 8 people

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Jordan Neely suffered a psychotic break after years of mental health struggles, says attorney

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Ahmaud Arbery honored with 5K run in Atlanta three years after his death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Attorneys for man who fatally choked Jordan Neely claim he acted in self-defense

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

3 white men charged in shooting death of Black man in Jacksonville

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
News

Shemar Moore's frustrations with CBS' diversity amid "S.W.A.T." cancellation spill out in new post

Shemar Moore wants CBS to revisit its decision to pull the plug on ratings juggernaut “S.W.A.T.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023
View More