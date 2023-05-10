Jordan Neely’s death made waves across New York City and the country as protesters called for justice for his untimely demise. Mayor Eric Adams took time today (May 10) to address people’s concerns and note what next steps can be taken to ensure something like this never happens again.

“Jordan Neely did not deserve to die,” Adams stated plainly. “Jordan Neely’s life mattered. He was suffering from severe mental illness, but that was not the cause of his death. His death is a tragedy that never should have happened.” According to ABC News, a grand jury could begin deciding whether or not to charge 24-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Penny, who placed Neely in that fatal chokehold, as soon as this week.

“No family should have to suffer a loss like this,” Adams said in the video seen below, adding that Neely was “a Black man like me.”

Progressives including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have criticized Adams for not condemning Penny’s actions more strongly. Adams has insisted he’s going to let the legal system determine how to move forward. During his speech today, he touted a bill he introduced last year designed to give the state more authority to assist people suffering from mental illness and encouraged the New York legislature to pass it.

“We cannot and will not accept this state of affairs,” Adams declared. “We will not walk by those in need, step over those who are suffering, or ignore those calls for help. We will respond with care, compassion, and action.”

The attorneys for Neely’s family spoke to the leader directly in a statement last week seen below. “Mayor Eric Adams, please give us a call,” they said. “The family wants you to know that Jordan matters. You seem to think others are more important than him. You cannot ‘assist’ someone with a chokehold.”