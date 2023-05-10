Photo: Manny Carabel / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Jordan Neely’s death made waves across New York City and the country as protesters called for justice for his untimely demise. Mayor Eric Adams took time today (May 10) to address people’s concerns and note what next steps can be taken to ensure something like this never happens again.

Jordan Neely did not deserve to die,” Adams stated plainly. “Jordan Neely’s life mattered. He was suffering from severe mental illness, but that was not the cause of his death. His death is a tragedy that never should have happened.” According to ABC News, a grand jury could begin deciding whether or not to charge 24-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Penny, who placed Neely in that fatal chokehold, as soon as this week.

“No family should have to suffer a loss like this,” Adams said in the video seen below, adding that Neely was “a Black man like me.”

Progressives including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have criticized Adams for not condemning Penny’s actions more strongly. Adams has insisted he’s going to let the legal system determine how to move forward. During his speech today, he touted a bill he introduced last year designed to give the state more authority to assist people suffering from mental illness and encouraged the New York legislature to pass it.

“We cannot and will not accept this state of affairs,” Adams declared. “We will not walk by those in need, step over those who are suffering, or ignore those calls for help. We will respond with care, compassion, and action.”

The attorneys for Neely’s family spoke to the leader directly in a statement last week seen below. “Mayor Eric Adams, please give us a call,” they said. “The family wants you to know that Jordan matters. You seem to think others are more important than him. You cannot ‘assist’ someone with a chokehold.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Virginia hospital employee shoots and kills coworker

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Uber driver sentenced to 25 years after fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter protester

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Texas mall shooter was expelled from the military over mental health concerns, officials say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Uvalde families protest as gun control bill clears key hurdle

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Victims of Brownsville, Texas car crash remembered at vigil

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" addresses EMTs who arrived after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.08.2023

Jordan Neely's family slams former Marine's response to chokehold death

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Witness of Texas outlet mall mass shooting death toll slams idea that mental health is to blame

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Witnesses heard nonstop shooting in Allen outlet mall mass shooting that killed at least 8 people

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Jordan Neely suffered a psychotic break after years of mental health struggles, says attorney

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Ahmaud Arbery honored with 5K run in Atlanta three years after his death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Attorneys for man who fatally choked Jordan Neely claim he acted in self-defense

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

3 white men charged in shooting death of Black man in Jacksonville

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Jordan Neely case likely heading to NYC grand jury

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Eric Adams
Jordan Neely
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Virginia hospital employee shoots and kills coworker

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Uber driver sentenced to 25 years after fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter protester

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Texas mall shooter was expelled from the military over mental health concerns, officials say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Uvalde families protest as gun control bill clears key hurdle

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Victims of Brownsville, Texas car crash remembered at vigil

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" addresses EMTs who arrived after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.08.2023

Jordan Neely's family slams former Marine's response to chokehold death

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Witness of Texas outlet mall mass shooting death toll slams idea that mental health is to blame

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Witnesses heard nonstop shooting in Allen outlet mall mass shooting that killed at least 8 people

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Jordan Neely suffered a psychotic break after years of mental health struggles, says attorney

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Ahmaud Arbery honored with 5K run in Atlanta three years after his death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Attorneys for man who fatally choked Jordan Neely claim he acted in self-defense

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

3 white men charged in shooting death of Black man in Jacksonville

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Jordan Neely case likely heading to NYC grand jury

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes

“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
News

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

Glen Kuiper rolled out the N-word with a hard “er” and was dealt with on Twitter.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
View More