On Tuesday (July 19), several members of Congress were arrested during a protest against the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. U.S. Capitol police claim they began making arrests when activists continued blocking First Street NE outside of the Capitol building. The police department’s official Twitter page wrote, “It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests.”

According to authorities, they issued a warning three times to unblock the passageway before detaining dozens of demonstrators. The Capitol police tweeted, “We have already given our standard three warnings. Some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests.”

At least 17 members of Congress were arrested, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Carolyn Maloney, Cori Bush, Ayanna Pressley, Madeleine Dean, Nydia Velazquez, Barbara Lee, Jackie Speier, Katherine Clark, Sara Jacobs, Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin, Alma Adams, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Veronica Escobar, Ilhan Omar, and Jan Schakowsky. The lawmakers are expected to be released shortly and fined for violations of laws against crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.

Multiple members of Congress, including @AOC, being arrested by Capitol Police for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court in abortion rights demonstration: pic.twitter.com/fysQN1oBAw — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 19, 2022

AOC was photographed being escorted with her hands behind her back, but she wasn’t handcuffed. She joined the other detainees on a lawn near the courthouse as they shouted, “My body, my choice!” Capitol Police confirmed they made 34 arrests.

Here’s where they’re being corralled. The group also includes the assistant House speaker, Katherine Clark. pic.twitter.com/2jNIRB2WtU — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 19, 2022

UPDATE: We made a total of 34 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307). That arrest number includes 16 Members of Congress. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

After being arrested, Maloney reportedly said, “There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care,” according to Axios. Levin added, “Our country has never really made big changes, not expanded rights, based on some senators and representatives having a lovely conversation in the Capitol. It happens because of social movements. It happens because people march, people protest, people organize, people get arrested.”

