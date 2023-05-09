A 58-year-old Louisiana resident is in police custody after he shot his teenage neighbor in the back of her head.

On Monday (May 8), The Daily Beast reported the incident took place the day before. According to local authorities, a 14-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, was playing hide-and-seek with other kids. As part of their game, several children used David V. Doyle’s home as a hideout spot. Doyle later told authorities he “unknowingly” shot the teen girl when he began firing at people running away from his home.

That morning, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a shooting in a small Lake Charles neighborhood. When officers arrived, they located the 14-year-old girl, and detectives were brought out. During their investigation, law enforcement learned kids were using Doyle’s property to play a game.

“When detectives spoke with the property owner, Doyle, [of] Starks, he stated he observed shadows outside his home, at which time he went inside and retrieved his firearm,” the sheriff’s office said. First responders took the girl to a hospital outside of town with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area of the neighborhood in which Doyle and the 14-year-old live is Jimmy Doyle Road. It is a dead-end road that occupies three residents, including the shooter, the teen, and a relative of the teen. When speaking on her condition, the 14-year-old’s family members informed 7News she is “okay and recovering.”

Meanwhile, Doyle was arrested by officers. They took him to the Calcasieu Correctional Center, where he was booked. The 58-year-old faces one count of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm, TDB noted. However, Louisiana has a “stand your ground” that could justify a person’s use of deadly force.