Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  05.08.2023

Mass shootings continue to be an epidemic in the United States with Texas experiencing yet another tragic loss of life over the weekend. In May 2022, nearly two dozen people were killed at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, leading to outrage across the country as more children were slain by senseless gun violence.

Today (May 8), the families of some of those Uvalde victims got to witness progress being made in the Texas legislature. It’s the last day the body could vote to move HB 2744 out of committee and further along the legislative process so discussion on the proposal can continue. The bill would raise the age to buy assault-style weapons in the state from 18 to 21.

More than 160 protesters filled the rotunda of the Texas state Capitol this morning, including 15 who are relatives of those lost in Uvalde a year ago. The activists chanted, “Raise the age” and “Do your job,” according to ABC News. Eventually, the bill passed the Community Safety Committee with two Republicans joining Democrats in the vote.

HB 2744 now heads to the House floor for further discussion and debate before it faces another vote there. If it passes the House, it would also have to be approved by the Texas Senate by the end of May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who was among the protesters today and has been an outspoken advocate for the Uvalde families, celebrated the win on Twitter. “Our voices are making a difference,” he wrote, as seen below. “The push to bring this bill to the House floor continues.”

Another person thrilled with the bill passing the committee was Jerry Mata, whose 10-year-old daughter Tess was killed in Uvalde. He jumped for joy when the legislation advanced. “I consider it a big step,” he told ABC News. “So now, the fight continues.”

Tess’ mom, Veronica Mata, believed it was meant to be. “I think this was a sign from our babies, that, you know, we’re doing the right thing,” she said. “We’re helping protect other children.”

