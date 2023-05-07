On Sunday (May 7), Texas Governor Greg Abbott said addressing mental health issues is the solution to the uptick in mass shootings in the “Lone Star” state. His comments come less than 24 hours after at least eight people were killed and seven others injured at Allen Premium Outlets in the Dallas area.
“What Texas is doing in a big-time way, we are working to address that anger and violence but going to its root cause, which is addressing the mental health problems behind it,” Abbott told “Fox News Sunday.” The victims of the massacre ranged in age from 5 to 61 years old.
Authorities say a gunman armed with an assault rifle created a chaotic scene on Saturday (May 6) around 3:30 p.m. For several minutes, he fired round after round as shoppers fled for their lives, seeking refuge in a parking garage and stores, and some even running into traffic to escape the danger. “The shooting happened over and over and over again. It was nonstop,” Kimberly Blakey, who was with her 14-year-old daughter, told CNN.
The shooter was fatally wounded by an officer at the scene. Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey told the media in a press conference, “We believe he acted alone, and we don’t believe that there’s another threat at this time.” At the time of this report, the suspect has not been identified, nor has a description been released.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, upwards of 200 mass shootings have occurred within the first five months of 2023. Last year, Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, stunned the nation when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. Lawmakers have heard countless pleas for stricter gun laws, including increasing the age to purchase a weapon from 18 to 21, but no progress has been made in Texas; similar defeat has been seen in other states across the country.
“Ever since Texas has been a state, an 18-year-old has had the ability to buy a long gun, a rifle. Since that time, it seems like it’s only been in the past decade or two that we’ve had school shootings. For a century and a half, 18-year-olds could buy rifles, and we didn’t have school shootings. But we do. Maybe we’re focusing our attention on the wrong thing,” said the Republican governor days after the shooting. Last month, grieving parents’ hearts were shattered when they learned the shooter wrote “LOL” in his victims’ blood on a whiteboard.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Jordan Neely case likely heading to NYC grand jury
US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32
Trending
Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital
A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.
"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes
“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.
Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video
University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.
Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration
On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”