Photo: MARK FELIX / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

A new grisly detail of the day a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary, killing 19 children and two teachers, was learned earlier this week during a legislative hearing to enact a stricter gun law. May 24 will mark the one-year anniversary of the massacre that sent shockwaves across the country.

To Uvalde families’ horror, on Tuesday (April 18), Texas Representative Joe Moody revealed that the gunman, Salvador Ramos, left a remorseless message inside a classroom. “The attacker scooped up the blood of his victims and smeared it into his disgusting message. What he wrote in innocent blood next to that was the phrase ‘LOL,'” said Moody, according to an April 19 report from NBC News. Family members were reduced to tears as they learned about the shooter’s cold-hearted parting words.

As previously reported, after his rampage, 18-year-old Ramos barricaded himself inside the school during a 30-minute standoff with officers. He ultimately turned his gun on himself before the police managed to make their way to him. In the wake of the tragedy, Uvalde law enforcement agencies on the scene as shots rang out were criticized for not taking action sooner. In the wake of the horrific mass shooting, demands for stricter gun control laws have grown louder nationwide.

During Tuesday’s state House committee hearing, Ulvade victims’ parents and loved ones delivered impassioned pleas for legislators to support HB 2744. The proposed legislation requires an individual to be at least 21 years old to sell, rent, or lease a semiautomatic weapon. Ramos had recently celebrated his birthday when he purchased the AR-15 used in the school shooting. The hearing reportedly continued past midnight, with some heartbroken family members waiting up to 13 hours to speak their peace.

