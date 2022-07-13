Mario criticized the United States government and law enforcement for the response to the Uvalde school shooting. A surveillance video shows officers crowding a hallway for over an hour before fatally shooting the gunman. “77 minutes! America cares nothing about you and yours! #StayDangerous. Protect yours at all cost,” the R&B singer wrote on his Instagram story with a screenshot of the unearthed footage. He continued in the next slide, “All of these cowards should be held accountable! Fucking useless! How do your wives sleep next to you at night?”

But that wasn’t all Mario had to say regarding the Uvalde school shooting: “All the money spent on gear, training, etc. for what if you can’t protect children! We (US) can go to fucking Syria to bomb some fucking Isis leader but can’t kill [an] armed homeland terrorist who is literally KILLING CHILDREN!?”

The shocking video was published by the Austin-American Statesman newspaper and came as a surprise to many of the victims’ families, who planned to view it with the Texas House Committee for the first time before it was released publicly. The publication lightly edited the video to conceal a child’s identity and remove the sound of the children screaming.

“We get blindsided by a leak,” Angel Garza, the mother of a 10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim, told CNN. “Who do you think you are to release footage like that of our children who can’t even speak for themselves, but you want to go ahead and air their final moments to the entire world? What makes you think that’s OK?” On Wednesday morning, Uvalde County Commissioner Ronald Garza also appeared on CNN’s “New Day” and said, “They just didn’t act. They just didn’t move. I just don’t know what was going through those policemen’s minds that tragic day, but … there was just no action on their part.”