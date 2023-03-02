The Beyhive has officially made it into the halls of Congress. On Wednesday (March 1), California Congressman Robert Garcia took to the podium in the House of Representatives to mark the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month by celebrating “an individual who represents both so well,” Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

Garcia, who was elected to his first term in 2022, took time to give Beyoncé her flowers following her historic Grammy wins in February. “She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is now and forever the moment,” he gushed, referencing a meme-worthy phrase by Wendy Williams. He went on to incorporate nods to her music throughout his passionate speech. “Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She’s a creator and an artist,” he continued. “When the radio said to speed it up, she went slower.” He reflected on his love for the “Break My Soul” songstress dating back to when he saw Destiny’s Child perform live and deemed her the “undisputed queen of pop and R&B.”

She’s an icon, a legend, and is now and forever the moment. Congratulations to @Beyonce on making Grammy history. pic.twitter.com/TV7SwGnlF3 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) March 1, 2023

Beyond her cultural accomplishments, he also noted Beyoncé’s contributions to politics and her advocacy for underrepresented groups over the years. “Beyoncé is also a role model for millions across the country,” he stated. “She’s stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community, the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and so many others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history.” He ended his address to the legislative body by telling Queen Bey, “You are irreplaceable.”

Hours after he spoke to Congress, he reiterated everything he said. “I think Beyoncé is a legend and not only is she an inspiration to millions of people in this country and around the world, but she just made Grammy history and so, she’s the perfect person to honor,” the self-proclaimed member of the Beyhive told TMZ of his comments. “She’s the Queen of Pop [and] R&B, period. The best of all time. But she’s also an incredible activist and a leader.”