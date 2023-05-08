Photo: Alex Wong / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

After the recent news regarding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his friendship with a GOP megadonor, the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to act.

Yesterday (May 7), Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin spoke with CNN about the panel’s scrutinization of ethics concerns surrounding Thomas. On the outlet’s “State of the Union,” the Illinois Democrat said, “The bottom line is this: Everything is on the table. Day after day, week after week, more and more disclosures about Justice Thomas – we cannot ignore them. The thing we’re going to do first, obviously, is to gather the evidence, the information that we need to draw our conclusions. I’m not ruling out anything.”

During the latest update, ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom, uncovered Thomas and Harlan Crow’s friendship extended beyond luxury trips. The platform discovered documents that alleged Crow previously paid for the judge’s grand-nephew’s education. Thomas became the legal guardian of Mark Martin, his nephew when he was six.

In 2008, as a teenager, Martin was enrolled in a private academy whose tuition was over $6,000 a month. The newsroom retrieved a bank statement that disclosed in July 2009, Crow’s company paid for Martin’s tuition. The outlet chatted with Christopher Grimwood, a former administrator at the academy, who shared information from conversations with Crow. He said the Dallas, Texas businessman reportedly paid Martin’s entire education at that private school and Randolph-Macon Academy.

Last month, Thomas opened up about his friendship with Crow after the public questioned his conduct. The 74-year-old judge alleged trips together with their wives were vacations among friends. He revealed others advised him the luxury experiences didn’t require disclosing.

However, Durbin told CNN the recent allegations “just embarrasses me.” He called on Chief Justice John Roberts to impose a code of conduct on the court. “This is the Roberts’ court, and history is going to judge him by the decision he makes on this. He has the power to make the difference,” Durbin said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Justice Clarence Thomas' nephew's private school tuition was allegedly paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

White Indiana councilman comes out as Native American lesbian

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Keisha Lance Bottoms is a testament to how greatness can emerge out of imperfection

By Kiara Byrd
  /  05.02.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

President Joe Biden will not be complacent as he announces plan for 2024 reelection bid

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Tennessee Three meet with Biden and Harris at White House

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.24.2023

Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

Michelle Obama says she wasn't invited to White House for portrait unveiling during Trump administration

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the Tennessee Three and current state of democracy

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.17.2023

British politician Andrew Edwards allegedly says, "All white men should have a Black slave"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby refers to transgender people as "mutants" during legislative hearing

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Justice Clarence Thomas says he was advised that he didn't have to disclose luxury trips

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife secretly enjoyed luxury trips paid for by a GOP megadonor

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Clarence Thomas
Politics

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Justice Clarence Thomas' nephew's private school tuition was allegedly paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

White Indiana councilman comes out as Native American lesbian

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Keisha Lance Bottoms is a testament to how greatness can emerge out of imperfection

By Kiara Byrd
  /  05.02.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

President Joe Biden will not be complacent as he announces plan for 2024 reelection bid

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Tennessee Three meet with Biden and Harris at White House

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.24.2023

Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

Michelle Obama says she wasn't invited to White House for portrait unveiling during Trump administration

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the Tennessee Three and current state of democracy

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.17.2023

British politician Andrew Edwards allegedly says, "All white men should have a Black slave"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby refers to transgender people as "mutants" during legislative hearing

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Justice Clarence Thomas says he was advised that he didn't have to disclose luxury trips

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife secretly enjoyed luxury trips paid for by a GOP megadonor

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes

“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
Social Justice

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023
News

Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration

On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
View More