Information against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his billionaire associate continues to mount as citizens call for his resignation.
Earlier today (May 4), ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that broke the initial story about Thomas, unearthed more financial details. The organization alleged Harlan Crow, a GOP megadonor, paid for Thomas’ family member’s private school tuition.
According to the outlet, the judge became the legal guardian of Mark Martin, his grand-nephew, when he was 6 years old. In 2008, Thomas enrolled the then-teen at Hidden Lake Academy in Northern Georgia. At the time, the school’s tuition was over $6,000 a month. However, a 2009 bank statement discovered by the newsroom showed Thomas had help paying the cost.
More revelations on the financial ties between Clarence Thomas and billionaire pal Harlan Crow:
The GOP megadonor paid the private school tuition for a Thomas family member the Supreme Court justice raised "as a son."
And no, Thomas didn't disclose the payments. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/8iGOMgVU20
— ProPublica (@propublica) May 4, 2023
The organization revealed Crow’s company paid for Martin’s tuition for the month of July 2009. Christopher Grimwood, a former administrator at the academy, told the outlet Crow paid for Martin’s education the entire time he was there. Grimwood also said Crow admitted he continued his education payments while Martin attended Randolph-Macon Academy. Like his luxury travels, the newsroom shared that Thomas did not disclose the tuition payments.
In a previous report, the judge broke his silence on rumors that he enjoyed off-the-record trips paid for by Crow. In his statement, Thomas said his peers previously advised him that his dealings with the Texas businessman were not reportable.
On April 6, the nonprofit unveiled details about Thomas and Crow’s relationship, which dates back over 20 years. Throughout their friendship, the 74-year-old judge has benefited from expensive vacations. In the lengthy report, evidence showed Thomas and his wife boarded Crow’s yacht and personal jet. The couple also stayed at the billionaire’s New York’s Adirondack Mountains private resort. When asked about the luxury vacations, like Crow, Thomas maintained those were trips “among our dearest friends.”
