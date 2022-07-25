Last week, Ms Banks dropped off her latest body of work Bank Statement, which comes with assists from Eight9FLY, Tion Wayne, and Naira Marley. The nine-track release was led by the singles “Party,” “Typa Way,” and “Bounce.” Accompanying Bank Statement is a new visual for the standout cut “Favourite Girl,” a Michelin Shin and GA-produced effort that sees Ms Banks showing love to all of her male supporters and admirers:

“My white boy said that it’s radical, my Naij’ boy said it feel magical, my NY nigga eat it like a cannibal, he a dog, we got at it like animals, got another boy from Italy, he always tryna get into me, let me not start with my freak from the Philippines, ’cause baby boy, you’re killing me, my UG boy coming first place, he a lways wanna let me put it in his face, my yard boy always quick to set pace, I told him, ‘Slow down, this is not a race,’ my nigga from Senegal said that I can have it all, but I never answer his calls…”

The matching video for “Favourite Girl” comes courtesy of Teeeezy C. Viewers can see Ms Banks recording herself lounging seductively, standing over clouds in the sky, and showing off various men mentioned throughout the infectious cut.

Bank Statement follows 2019’s The Coldest Winter Ever, Pt. 2, the sequel to 2018’s The Coldest Winter Ever. The Coldest Winter Ever, Pt. 2 contained 12 songs and collaborations alongside Geko, Kida Kudz, Moelogo, and Tiggs Da Author. In addition to her own work, Ms Banks has also spent the past few years contributing to songs like Nana Rogues’ “Issues,” The Streets’ “You Can’t Afford Me,” Splurgeboys’ “Supplier,” Stefflon Don’s “Dip,” and BackRoad Gee’s “Nyege Lewa.” Press play on both Bank Statement and Ms Banks’ “Favourite Girl” video below.