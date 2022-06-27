Next month, Ms Banks will unveil her new body of work Bank Statement, which will feature nine songs and assists from Tion Wayne, Eight9FLY, and Naira Marley. Last week, the South London talent dropped off a visual for the forthcoming project’s single “Bounce,” an Ebenezer and Magnus Klausen-produced effort that sees her rapping seductively to a certain someone:

“Omo you no go pay? Fi mi le, big daddy ballers, they don’t play, money no be kere, kere, I must say, sho fe give it to me fast, no delay, I just wanna vibe, mix like blender, say you want a thick body gyal not slender, love me Jejely, love me tender, then I go bend for you, oh, surrender, your body language tell me that you mean business, run track, work it out, we’re doing fitness, I want it all day, Monday to Sunday, you’ve got my heart racing, baby, when you come ’round, I make it bounce…”

Directed by Kevin Hudson, the accompanying clip for “Bounce” takes place in a nightclub, where Ms Banks becomes the main performing act. Viewers can see her and her crew getting dolled up in a dressing room and delivering sultry vibes from the venue’s stage with the aid of a band.

Upon its arrival, Bank Statement will follow 2019’s The Coldest Winter Ever, Pt. 2, the sequel to Ms Banks’ 2018 debut The Coldest Winter Ever. That project consisted of 12 songs and contributions from Tiggs Da Author, Moelogo, Kida Kudz, and Geko. In addition to a wealth of collaborations, the period following the release of The Coldest Winter Ever, Pt. 2 spawned loose drops like “Thot Box Freestyle,” “Novikov,” and “You Don’t Know.”

Check out both “Bounce” and the full tracklisting for Bank Statement (out July 15) below.

Bank Statement tracklist: