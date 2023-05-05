Photo: Cover art for IDK’s ‘F65’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Today (May 5), IDK has officially unveiled his highly anticipated F65 album, a 22-track offering centered around exploring the experiences of people of color around the world. The project boasts appearances from Benny The Butcher, Snoop Dogg, Rich The Kid, Saucy Santana, Fat Trel, Musiq Soulchild, Tay Iwar, and NLE Choppa, the last of whom appeared on the most recent single, “Salty.” On the song, the Maryland emcee drops some bars about leaving the drama behind:

“I told her I don’t really need her, where was you at when I was in the field?/ You played the bleachers, I f**ked on her friend, but we wasn’t involved, so I ain’t a cheater/ By the sideline with my side b**ch, hope the jumbotron don’t see us, dodgin’/ GLS, I’m rich, got me an eight-piece, so I ain’t got time for your PMS/ Ain’t got the time for no BNS, tell me your problems and see ’em out/ I’m makin’ ’em salty, salty, salty”

IDK’s previous full-length album was 2021’s USEE4YOURSELF, a 17-song body of work with features from Young Thug, Offset, Westside Gunn, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica, Lucky Daye, Rico Nasty, and more. Shortly afterward, he unveiled a deluxe edition with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside the likes of Trippie Redd, Shy Glizzy, Lil Yachty, and Royce Da 5’9″.

More recently, the “42 Hundred Choices” rapper treated his fans with Simple. back in 2022. The EP was a joint effort with KAYTRANADA and housed guest appearances from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on collaborations like “Trials” by NGHTMRE, “Psychedelic Views” by Sad Night Dynamite, “Burnin Bridges / Long Day” by Quadeca, “Sailor On The Moon” by Masked Wolf, and more.

Be sure to press play on IDK’s brand new F65 album down below.

