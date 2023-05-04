Photo: Jason Mendez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Desiigner has an update and gift for fans as he continues working on his mental health.

Last night (May 3), the New York songwriter penned a message on Instagram about his current state as he celebrated his 26th birthday. “I turn 26 today, and I wanted to thank y’all for holding me down,” Desiigner began.

He shared he recently checked himself into a facility to focus on his mental health. Before that, however, Desiigner initially planned to surprise fans with the release of “Timmy Turner 2.” “I recorded this joint a while ago, and it reflects on where I’ve been mentally over the past year,” he added.

 

The Brooklyn native announced that as a birthday gift to fans, he requested his team put the song out on Friday (May 5). Desiigner also opened up about his mental state before delivering a message to viewers. “I’m going through a tough time right now, but I won’t let my struggles define who I am,” the artist continued. “I will come back stronger and make more music that connects with all of you on a deeper level. For those of you dealing with any mental health issues, it’s okay to ask for help.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Panda” hitmaker shared in an Instagram Story last month that he was “struggling to come to terms with what is going on.” In the message, Desiigner revealed he was admitting himself into a mental health facility after being accused of exposing himself on a plane.

“I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane,” he stated in April. “I landed back in the States and am admitting myself to a facility to help me. I will be canceling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice.”

Desiigner
Mental Health
Rap

