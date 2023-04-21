On Thursday (April 20), it was reported by TMZ that Desiigner was accused of exposing himself on a recent flight. After landing in Minneapolis on Monday (April 17), the Brooklyn rapper was questioned by authorities and subsequently released.

Shortly after the incident, he took to social media to explain what happened to fans. He also revealed he’s been battling internal issues that he is committed to finding help for.

“For the past few months, I have not been okay, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he said in an Instagram Story. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital. I was not thinking clearly.”

He continued, “They gave me meds and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be canceling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself, please get help.”

It’s been seven years since Desiigner released his debut project, New English, a 14-track effort that contained his runaway hit single “Panda.” Following that charting effort, he released two EPs — 2018’s L.O.D. and 2021’s 3 The Hard Way. Since then, the G.O.O.D. Music alum remained consistent via a slew of notable singles, including “BAKIN” with Slushii and DJ Whoo Kid, “Put Her On” with Tank God,” “Move How We Move,” “HILLS ALIVE,” “Kilo” with Slim Jxmmi, “Bigger and Bigger,” “Two In One,” and “PMR” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. As of late, he had been working on a forthcoming body of work titled New Color.