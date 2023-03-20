Photo: Cover art for Desiigner’s “PMR” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

Over the last year, Desiigner has been treating fans with a consistent stream of singles, including drops like “Put her On” featuring Tank God, “Mobb Ties” featuring MVW, “Jaguar,” “Star In The Room,” “My Brodie,” and most recently, “Two In One.” Over the weekend, the New York rapper added onto his momentum with “PMR,” a brand new A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie-assisted drop. On the song, the two artists trade bars for the opening hook:

“I bust that p**sy wide open, I’m in the coupe, it’s wide open, huh/ Diamonds, they wet, super soakin’, I left my lean bottle open, I left my pill bottle open, huh/ She want the d**k, leave it open, huh, I make a milli in the mornin’/ It get bloody where I step, she like takin’ Percocets (Yeah), I like f**kin’ on thе jet, yeah/ Skeeted on hеr then I left, yeah, f**kin’ b**ches I just met, yeah/ P**sy, money, and respect, p**sy, money, and respect”

The “Bigger and Bigger” rapper’s last solo LP was 2018’s L.O.D., which stands for “Life Of Desiigner.” Prior to that was New English, a 2016 project that housed his breakout mega hit “Panda.”

A Boogie closed out 2022 by dropping off his Me Vs. Myself album, a 22-track project with features from H.E.R., Lil Durk, Don Q, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, and more. He is currently out on the road for his “Me Vs. Myself Tour,” which boasts fellow New York City spitter Lola Brooke as his supporting act. Outside of his own releases, he found time to dish out verses on collaborations like “My Fault” by the late King Von, “Role Call” by Tory Lanez, and more.

Be sure to press play on Desiigner’s brand new “PMR” single featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring NLE Choppa

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.20.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

2023 REVOLT House had SXSW lit with performances from The LOX, Fat Trel and more

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Tori Kelly returns with new "missin u" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

Potter Payper unveils new visual for "Corner Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

DoRoad drops off latest visual for "Gun Flu"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

EST Gee delivers new visual for "BALL LIKE ME TOO"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Pi'erre Bourne drops off "Honeyberry 2" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

French Montana drops animated visual for "RZA" with Benny The Butcher

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'Surf or Drown' album features and release date

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

André 3000, Lil Wayne, and more to appear on Killer Mike's forthcoming album 'Michael'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in chic photos celebrating Women's History Month

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Desiigner
Rap
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring NLE Choppa

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.20.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

2023 REVOLT House had SXSW lit with performances from The LOX, Fat Trel and more

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Tori Kelly returns with new "missin u" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

Potter Payper unveils new visual for "Corner Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

DoRoad drops off latest visual for "Gun Flu"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

EST Gee delivers new visual for "BALL LIKE ME TOO"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Pi'erre Bourne drops off "Honeyberry 2" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

French Montana drops animated visual for "RZA" with Benny The Butcher

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'Surf or Drown' album features and release date

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

André 3000, Lil Wayne, and more to appear on Killer Mike's forthcoming album 'Michael'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in chic photos celebrating Women's History Month

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More