Over the last year, Desiigner has been treating fans with a consistent stream of singles, including drops like “Put her On” featuring Tank God, “Mobb Ties” featuring MVW, “Jaguar,” “Star In The Room,” “My Brodie,” and most recently, “Two In One.” Over the weekend, the New York rapper added onto his momentum with “PMR,” a brand new A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie-assisted drop. On the song, the two artists trade bars for the opening hook:

“I bust that p**sy wide open, I’m in the coupe, it’s wide open, huh/ Diamonds, they wet, super soakin’, I left my lean bottle open, I left my pill bottle open, huh/ She want the d**k, leave it open, huh, I make a milli in the mornin’/ It get bloody where I step, she like takin’ Percocets (Yeah), I like f**kin’ on thе jet, yeah/ Skeeted on hеr then I left, yeah, f**kin’ b**ches I just met, yeah/ P**sy, money, and respect, p**sy, money, and respect”

The “Bigger and Bigger” rapper’s last solo LP was 2018’s L.O.D., which stands for “Life Of Desiigner.” Prior to that was New English, a 2016 project that housed his breakout mega hit “Panda.”

A Boogie closed out 2022 by dropping off his Me Vs. Myself album, a 22-track project with features from H.E.R., Lil Durk, Don Q, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, and more. He is currently out on the road for his “Me Vs. Myself Tour,” which boasts fellow New York City spitter Lola Brooke as his supporting act. Outside of his own releases, he found time to dish out verses on collaborations like “My Fault” by the late King Von, “Role Call” by Tory Lanez, and more.

Be sure to press play on Desiigner’s brand new “PMR” single featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie down below.