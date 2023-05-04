Photo: Screenshot from NXTFRIDAY’s “Off Her Mind” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Back in April, NXTFRIDAY unveiled a new single titled “Off Her Mind,” which sees him lamenting over a failed relationship.

“Know I need you now, where was you back when, no not around, after everything we’ve been through, know you hurt inside, she say that she can’t get me off her mind, crazy how you thought you weren’t replaceable, and all I ever tried to give you was love, and lord forgive me and all my sins, know I got ’em mad ’cause I’m destined to win…”

The matching clip for “Off Her Mind” comes courtesy of Paulo “Super P” Martinez and begins with the Virginia talent getting caught in an apparent affair. The revelation leads to an argument and subsequent breakup with his girlfriend, as he is next seen sitting alone in the back of his SUV. Later on, he performs in a bedroom with another woman nearby.

Via press release, NXTFRIDAY further explained the meaning behind the track. “This record was created as a reflection of my past experiences,” he said. “In short, it’s a piece of myself that I wanted to share with the world.”

“Off Her Mind” follows a string of well-received 2023 drops, including “Elevate,” “Masari,” “Jet Ski,” “Cha Ching,” “Milano,” and “Day 1’s.” NXTFRIDAY first broke through the mold with 2020’s “Lost,” an airy offering that keeps with similar love-related themes.

“Shawty you done left me no choice, I done gave you my all, you still went ghost, and I know it’s been so hard to let go, but I’m done with these games, girl no more, got ya voice stuck all in my head, got me reminiscing, you was just in my bed, ain’t going back, no, no, you gone miss me now that I’m gone…”

Press play on “Off Her Mind” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jack Harlow launches foundation to give back to his hometown

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Fans praise Missy Elliott for becoming first female rapper to be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Millyz drops off new "Sentimental" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

DeJ Loaf updates her fans in "100 Million" video

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby link up for new "Striker Music" video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Check out Teezo Touchdown's latest visual for "5 O'Clock"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Shaquille O'Neal recruits Blackway for new "King Talk" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz drops off black-and-white visual for "ROLLING STONE"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Cordae heads to Japan in "The Water (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Nicki Minaj warns against texting GIFs of yourself after past traumatic experiences

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Scar Lip's stamp of approval from Cardi B leaves her in tears

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

ASAP Rocky apologizes to fan he jumped over before the 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
NXTFRIDAY
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jack Harlow launches foundation to give back to his hometown

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Fans praise Missy Elliott for becoming first female rapper to be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Millyz drops off new "Sentimental" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

DeJ Loaf updates her fans in "100 Million" video

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby link up for new "Striker Music" video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Check out Teezo Touchdown's latest visual for "5 O'Clock"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Shaquille O'Neal recruits Blackway for new "King Talk" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz drops off black-and-white visual for "ROLLING STONE"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Cordae heads to Japan in "The Water (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Nicki Minaj warns against texting GIFs of yourself after past traumatic experiences

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Scar Lip's stamp of approval from Cardi B leaves her in tears

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

ASAP Rocky apologizes to fan he jumped over before the 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
News

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023
News

Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body

Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
Interviews

Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson bossed up and built her own tattoo business from scratch

REVOLT caught up with Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson for Financial Literacy Month. She talked starting her Enigma Tattoo shop, joining “Black Ink Crew: Compton,” family life and so much more. Read up!

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023
View More