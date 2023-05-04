Back in April, NXTFRIDAY unveiled a new single titled “Off Her Mind,” which sees him lamenting over a failed relationship.
“Know I need you now, where was you back when, no not around, after everything we’ve been through, know you hurt inside, she say that she can’t get me off her mind, crazy how you thought you weren’t replaceable, and all I ever tried to give you was love, and lord forgive me and all my sins, know I got ’em mad ’cause I’m destined to win…”
The matching clip for “Off Her Mind” comes courtesy of Paulo “Super P” Martinez and begins with the Virginia talent getting caught in an apparent affair. The revelation leads to an argument and subsequent breakup with his girlfriend, as he is next seen sitting alone in the back of his SUV. Later on, he performs in a bedroom with another woman nearby.
Via press release, NXTFRIDAY further explained the meaning behind the track. “This record was created as a reflection of my past experiences,” he said. “In short, it’s a piece of myself that I wanted to share with the world.”
“Off Her Mind” follows a string of well-received 2023 drops, including “Elevate,” “Masari,” “Jet Ski,” “Cha Ching,” “Milano,” and “Day 1’s.” NXTFRIDAY first broke through the mold with 2020’s “Lost,” an airy offering that keeps with similar love-related themes.
“Shawty you done left me no choice, I done gave you my all, you still went ghost, and I know it’s been so hard to let go, but I’m done with these games, girl no more, got ya voice stuck all in my head, got me reminiscing, you was just in my bed, ain’t going back, no, no, you gone miss me now that I’m gone…”
Press play on “Off Her Mind” below.
