Today (May 4), Fireboy DML has dropped off his latest single, “Someone,” his first release of the year. The new track sees the Nigerian star take a more experimental approach as he glides over a dance music-influenced beat. With his European tour as the backdrop to the music video’s storyline, the opening scene takes place in Poland before one of his shows. On the song, he sings to his love interest about his true feelings:

“Take my time, don’t take my life, do this right/ It will change your life, smoke and ganja, that’s you and I, be my karma, be my light/ Out of sight, out of mind, stay the night, no oversight/ My Delilah, ice and fire, I’m in denial, but if you leave, what happens to me?/ Where do I find someone, someone, someone to love me?/ Girl, if you leave, what happens to me?”

Fireboy’s most recent project was 2022’s Playboy album, a 14-track body of work that saw assists from Rema, Ed Sheeran, Euro, Asake, Shenseea, and Chris Brown. Since its release, Playboy went on to grab the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Heatseeker Albums chart.

Prior to that, the afrobeats talent rose to stardom in 2021 thanks to his successful “Peru” single. He later on shared a remix that added an appearance from megastar Ed Sheeran. Shortly afterward, he circled back to drop off another remix, this time with Blxst and 21 Savage. “Peru” has since been certified Gold in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

In a previous interview, he described how “Peru” was created. “I went to San Francisco, Miami, New York, just living life outside of my confines of Lagos, Nigeria, where I live and work. I did things that I would have never done before and it opened up my mind. So when I finally got to San Francisco, [‘Peru’ emerged through] a 45-minute freestyle, telling my story my own way — the Afrobeats way,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Fireboy DML’s brand new “Someone” music video down below.