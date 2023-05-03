Photo: Joi Stokes / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Kandi Burruss is two steps closer to reaching EGOT status. Yesterday (May 2), the Xscape singer earned her first Tony nomination after she and her husband, Todd Tucker, joined the production team of the hit Broadway show “The Piano Lesson.” Her Tony nod came the day after she got her first Emmy nomination for her work in the TV show “La Musica de La Familia.”

Burruss shared the good news of her Emmy nod in an Instagram video. “It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in,” the singer revealed of the Spanish production, which is up for Outstanding Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns Program. “Look how God is working in my life,” she said proudly. “God don’t play about me.”

“Hopefully I will have another moment like this tomorrow as they announce the Tony nominations tomorrow,” she noted in her Monday (May 1) post. Check out the clip below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

When the Tony Award nominations were announced yesterday, Burruss and Tucker were among those honored with “The Piano Lesson’s” nomination for Best Revival of a Play. Samuel L. Jackson, one of the stars of the stage show, is nommed for Best Featured Actor in a Play. Tucker shared his excitement with an IG post. “Wow, we are Tony Award-nominated producers!” he wrote. “Kandi, you’re on your way to that EGOT. What a great week[.] Emmy nomination and a Tony nomination!” See his celebratory post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Todd Tucker (@todd167)

Burruss hasn’t been shy about her EGOT aspirations. In March 2022, she told REVOLT that it was her “dream” to join that exclusive club. “One day, I’d love to be able to say that I’m an EGOT winner. It’s my goal to get them all,” she admitted. “Right now I got a Grammy, but my dream is to get that Oscar, that Tony, and that Emmy.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ms. Pat says she forgave family and her abusers, so she could finally start living

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz drops off black-and-white visual for "ROLLING STONE"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

BJ The Chicago Kid releases new "Forgot Your Name" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz officially announces “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Mahalia shares new performance of "Terms and Conditions"

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Ciara joins Big Freedia for new "$100 Bill" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Jacquees puts his spin on Coco Jones' "ICU" in latest Quemix

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Rihanna gracing the Met Gala carpet fashionably late had Twitter questioning its bedtime

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Yung Miami

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.01.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Kandi Burruss
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ms. Pat says she forgave family and her abusers, so she could finally start living

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz drops off black-and-white visual for "ROLLING STONE"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

BJ The Chicago Kid releases new "Forgot Your Name" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz officially announces “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Mahalia shares new performance of "Terms and Conditions"

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Ciara joins Big Freedia for new "$100 Bill" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Jacquees puts his spin on Coco Jones' "ICU" in latest Quemix

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Rihanna gracing the Met Gala carpet fashionably late had Twitter questioning its bedtime

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Yung Miami

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.01.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
View More