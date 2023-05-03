Grammy Award-winning songwriter Kandi Burruss is two steps closer to reaching EGOT status. Yesterday (May 2), the Xscape singer earned her first Tony nomination after she and her husband, Todd Tucker, joined the production team of the hit Broadway show “The Piano Lesson.” Her Tony nod came the day after she got her first Emmy nomination for her work in the TV show “La Musica de La Familia.”

Burruss shared the good news of her Emmy nod in an Instagram video. “It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in,” the singer revealed of the Spanish production, which is up for Outstanding Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns Program. “Look how God is working in my life,” she said proudly. “God don’t play about me.”

“Hopefully I will have another moment like this tomorrow as they announce the Tony nominations tomorrow,” she noted in her Monday (May 1) post. Check out the clip below.

When the Tony Award nominations were announced yesterday, Burruss and Tucker were among those honored with “The Piano Lesson’s” nomination for Best Revival of a Play. Samuel L. Jackson, one of the stars of the stage show, is nommed for Best Featured Actor in a Play. Tucker shared his excitement with an IG post. “Wow, we are Tony Award-nominated producers!” he wrote. “Kandi, you’re on your way to that EGOT. What a great week[.] Emmy nomination and a Tony nomination!” See his celebratory post below.

Burruss hasn’t been shy about her EGOT aspirations. In March 2022, she told REVOLT that it was her “dream” to join that exclusive club. “One day, I’d love to be able to say that I’m an EGOT winner. It’s my goal to get them all,” she admitted. “Right now I got a Grammy, but my dream is to get that Oscar, that Tony, and that Emmy.”