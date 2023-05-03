Since late 2022, DeJ Loaf has been steadily building new momentum with a string of well-received singles, including “Pop Out,” “Harpo (Who Dis Woman),” “Kap N Gown,” “Play My Part,” “Breaking Chains,” “Bad Girl, Bad Things,” and “Melodies From Heaven.” Today (May 3), DeJ Loaf adds to that with an upbeat, melodic offering titled “100 Million.” Produced by STREETRUNNER, LenyZ, and Tarik Azzouz, the track sees the Detroit talent remaining focused on her goals — even if she has to remove dead weight in order to accomplish them.
“I need $100 million at least, that’s just to get me back on my feet, I was gettin’ back to me, I was tryna find me some peace, I was the one who put my dogs on they feet, it feel crazy when you cut off the leash, I would’ve given everything you needed, it was my diary, Alicia Keys, it’s okay for gangstas to cry or drop a tear or two, I lost so many loved ones, know I miss you…”
“100 Million” comes with a matching clip courtesy of Diego that brings viewers to DeJ Loaf‘s Motor City stomping grounds. Shots of the “Try Me” rapper performing her rhymes are interspersed with picturesque views of the Midwest metropolis. A short-yet-powerful message can also be seen on billboards and clothes throughout — “DeJ is back.”
It’s been two years since DeJ Loaf released her debut LP, Sell Sole II, the sequel to the breakout mixtape $ell Sole. Sell Sole II contained 16 tracks and additional features from Big Sean, Gunna, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Benny the Butcher, and more. Since then, she remained on the radar via appearances on Jackboy’s “Can’t Get Enough,” Larry June’s “Say Less,” Curren$y’s “Heart In This S**t,” and Bino Rideaux’s “Dej’s Interlude.” Press play on “100 Million” below.
