Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on April 13, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl went on what was intended to be a quick trip to pick up his younger twin brothers from a sleepover at a nearby home. Unfortunately, the teen left his phone at home, and with no GPS to direct him, ended up at the wrong residence, where he was shot in the head by an 84-year-old white Kansas City, Missouri resident.

Yarl’s misfortune became headline news and sparked massive public outcry as those who heard of his situation demanded justice. Today (May 1), TMZ learned that one person, in particular, has reached out attempting to offer support to the brave young man. Alicia Keys is kicking off her “Keys to the Summer Tour” this June and will stop in Missouri on July 21 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The outlet claims Keys reached out to Yarl’s lawyer, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, about inviting the teen to an upcoming concert event in Kansas City, where she reportedly wants to meet with the high school junior. Roc Nation has also allegedly told the survivor’s family that they are willing to help in any way possible. Since the violent attack, others such as President Joe Biden and Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, have also reached out to lend assistance.

After being shot twice by Andrew Lester, who has since been charged with first degree armed criminal action, the concert should be a way for Yarl to enjoy himself. “The ‘Keys to the Summer Tour’s’ going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable!” the Grammy-winner previously shared. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience, and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!” she added.

