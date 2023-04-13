Over the last week, DeJ Loaf has been busy celebrating another year around the sun. On Tuesday (April 11), Lil Wayne brought her out during his tour stop in Detroit, DeJ’s home city. That same night, she dropped off her latest single, “Melodies From Heaven,” an emotionally charged record that sees her reflecting on all the blessings in her life. It arrived just ahead of her “Roll The Dice” collaboration with Doe Boy dropping Friday (April 14). On “Melodies From Heaven,” she croons about feeling liberated:

“Lately I’ve been feeling free, yeah, take them shackles off me/ More money, more problems, that’s all on me, more money, more problems, that’s all I need/ Let it rain down on me, let it rain down on me/ Melodies from heaven, remember we used to hustle forever/ These melodies from heaven, I spent this money on my family and brought us all together/ Comfortable in my skin and comfortable around my feelings (Around my feelings)”

The “Me U & Hennessy” singer’s last body of work was 2020’s Sell Sole II, the long-awaited sequel to her breakout mixtape $ell Sole. That project contained 16 tracks and additional features from Big Sean, Gunna, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Benny the Butcher, and more. Since then, she has stayed connected with fans by dropping off plenty of singles like “Don’t Give Up,” “Tell Me What It Is,” “Christmas On A Sunday,” “Bad Girl, Bad Things,” and more.

Outside of her releases, she also contributed to recent collaborations like Jackboy’s “Can’t Get Enough,” Larry June’s “Say Less,” Curren$y’s “Heart In This S**t,” Conway The Machine’s “Fear Of God,” and Bino Rideaux’s “Dej’s Interlude.”

Be sure to press play on DeJ Loaf’s brand new “Melodies From Heaven” single down below.