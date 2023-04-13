Photo: Cover art for DeJ Loaf’s “Melodies From Heaven” single
By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Over the last week, DeJ Loaf has been busy celebrating another year around the sun. On Tuesday (April 11), Lil Wayne brought her out during his tour stop in Detroit, DeJ’s home city. That same night, she dropped off her latest single, “Melodies From Heaven,” an emotionally charged record that sees her reflecting on all the blessings in her life. It arrived just ahead of her “Roll The Dice” collaboration with Doe Boy dropping Friday (April 14). On “Melodies From Heaven,” she croons about feeling liberated:

“Lately I’ve been feeling free, yeah, take them shackles off me/ More money, more problems, that’s all on me, more money, more problems, that’s all I need/ Let it rain down on me, let it rain down on me/ Melodies from heaven, remember we used to hustle forever/ These melodies from heaven, I spent this money on my family and brought us all together/ Comfortable in my skin and comfortable around my feelings (Around my feelings)”

The “Me U & Hennessy” singer’s last body of work was 2020’s Sell Sole II, the long-awaited sequel to her breakout mixtape $ell Sole. That project contained 16 tracks and additional features from Big Sean, Gunna, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Benny the Butcher, and more. Since then, she has stayed connected with fans by dropping off plenty of singles like “Don’t Give Up,” “Tell Me What It Is,” “Christmas On A Sunday,” “Bad Girl, Bad Things,” and more.

Outside of her releases, she also contributed to recent collaborations like Jackboy’s “Can’t Get Enough,” Larry June’s “Say Less,” Curren$y’s “Heart In This S**t,” Conway The Machine’s “Fear Of God,” and Bino Rideaux’s “Dej’s Interlude.”

Be sure to press play on DeJ Loaf’s brand new “Melodies From Heaven” single down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Weeknd teases 2023 Coachella surprise performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

The LOX, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe join forces for "The Game"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

SZA opens up about anxiety and problems facing America today

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Dej Loaf
R&B
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Weeknd teases 2023 Coachella surprise performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

The LOX, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe join forces for "The Game"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

SZA opens up about anxiety and problems facing America today

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More