At one point in time, Dej Loaf was one of the most exciting talents in the music industry. Delivering a number of hits from her critically acclaimed “Try Me” to her infectious bop “No Fear,” the Detroit rapper has coined her own style with ease. After reaching such success, she went on a music hiatus that left her fans worried. But, luckily for us, the Midwest star is back on her bulls**t, and she could not have picked a better time to make her official return. Two days ago (Nov. 28), she gifted fans with her new single “I’m Back,” and everything seems to be coming together again.

Last year in December, Dej alarmed fans with news that she might retire from music. While the reasons were unknown, that left a sour taste in people’s mouths. But fortunately enough, she retracted her statement, thanks to fellow Detroit rapper Sada Baby. He took to Twitter to show his support and gave Loaf her flowers, pleading with her not to quit. “@DeJLoaf please don’t ever retire,” Sada wrote along with a screenshot of him listening to her song “No Passes” on Apple Music. “You the one before anybody else was the one from our side and I mean that. Love you and appreciate the soul and inspiration you gave me from just bein’ yourself.”

DeJ Loaf responded to Sada Baby on Twitter, thanking him for his kind words while announcing she’s putting her retirement plans on hold. “Thanks Sada! I appreciate you!” she replied. “Love you/your craft and energy! Thanks for always seeing me clearly! Not retiring.”

Things have felt quiet for Dej over the last year but she is now making up for lost time. In late October, she revealed that she would be releasing new music weekly to serve as a reminder to those who ever doubted her. “I’m back b**ch,” she wrote on Instagram. “Turn me up! We gon’ do this every week until they get the picture that I was trying to paint when I first came in the game!”

Stream “I’m Back” now!