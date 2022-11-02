It’s been two years since Dej Loaf released her long-awaited debut LP, Sell Sole II, the sequel to her breakout mixtape $ell Sole. That project contained 16 tracks and additional features from Big Sean, Gunna, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Benny the Butcher, and more. Since then, the Detroit star continued her momentum by contributing to songs like Jackboy’s “Can’t Get Enough,” Larry June’s “Say Less,” Curren$y’s “Heart In This S**t,” and Bino Rideaux’s “Dej’s Interlude.”

Last month, Dej marked her solo return with a DJ Fresh and Foley Beats-backed offering titled “Pop Out,” along with a message on social media promising more to come:

“I’m back [b**ch]! Turn me up! We gon’ do this every week until they get the picture that I was trying to paint when I first came in the game!”

Yesterday (Nov. 1), she dropped off another dope cut titled “Harpo (Who Dis Woman),” which boasts production from Buddah Bless and sees her harmonizing about maintaining her position in the game:

“I am the wave like Max B comin’, you sippin’ lean, you can’t function, n**gas like, ‘Harpo, who this woman?’ I’m lil’ Dej, she get money, Chanel bags, I got the belt, n**gas can’t control theyself, we got tools for them … disrespect, you know it’s automatic…”

Following her first mixtape, Just Do It, in 2012, Dej Loaf found big success with the 2014 single “Try Me,” a top 50 Billboard Hot 100 success that led to her then-deal with Columbia Records. Months later, she would liberate the aforementioned $ell Sole., complete with 13 songs and collaborations alongside the likes of G.T., Oba Rowland, Birdman, and Young Thug. The project also boasted a remix of “Try Me” with Remy Ma and Ty Dolla $ign. Press play on “Harpo (Who Dis Woman)” below.