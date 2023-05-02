Over the weekend, Shordie Shordie officially unveiled his latest project, A Life For Two. The body of work boasts guest appearances from 03 Greedo and Octavian across 13 total tracks. This past Sunday (April 30), the Baltimore emcee kept his momentum going with the official music video for “Better With Each Other” from the LP. In the clip, he’s met with a messy situation involving his people as he narrates the storyline with his bars:

“I can see it, now it’s video, they think of slidin’, I’m thinkin’ devious/ I don’t think he slidin’, I’m thinkin’ leavin’ you, like can we go back previous, like, who the f**k you talkin’ to?/ I leave that b**ch with no name, she be actin’ so fake, in her mouth like Colgate/ Trust me, she like ‘Babe, just touch me,’ arguin’ and fussin’, that p**sy so lucky, p**sy lucky/ I don’t go and try to get a better b**ch, they think I never hit, even say I need another b**ch”

Back in July 2022, Shordie unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series, which included assists from names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan across 17 tracks. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-song body of work with no guest appearances. Listeners have been able to enjoy official videos for cuts like “Morning In LA,” “Changing,” “The Wire,” and “Body Language.”

Outside of his own releases, the “B**chuary” emcee can be heard dropping guest verses on tracks like “Tell The Truth” by Mozzy, “Toxic” by Saviii 3rd, “Mo Bangs” by $tupid Young, and “Gravediggers” by Lewie.

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new “Better With Each Other” music video from his freshly released A Life For Two album down below.