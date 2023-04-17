Shordie Shordie is steadily gearing up to release his forthcoming mixtape titled A Life For Two on April 28. Over the weekend, the Baltimore talent dropped off another preview, “Thug Life,” a follow-up to the Kay Flock-assisted “UK” single from earlier this month. The accompanying visual follows him throughout a night spent in Las Vegas, as he navigates his feelings through descriptive bars:

“Thinkin’ like maybe Texas, or should I go to Vegas? I never been disrespectful b**ch, I been the greatest/ Know a n**ga faded, overrated, pull up in the latest, yeah, I’m from the ‘More, open the door, pull up in a Raven/ I been on the pavement, police raidin’, ain’t no way to save ’em, n**ga catch a halo wit’ a hollow, ain’t no n**ga waitin’/ Thought I’d start to rap a little more, I say they over do it, think a n**ga care ’bout what they doin’, n**gas overboard”

Back in July 2022, Shordie Shordie unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series, which included assists from names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan across 17 tracks. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. Fans have been able to enjoy official videos for cuts like “Morning In LA,” “Changing,” “The Wire,” and “Body Language.”

In a recent interview, the Captain Hook rapper explained what makes his music stand out. “It’s relatable from the beginning to the end, any album and mixtape. Anything I put out is going to be a story and it’s going to be relatable. I feel like everybody should be a part of something like that,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new “Thug Life” music video down below.