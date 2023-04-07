Today (April 7), Shordie Shordie has tapped in with Bronx drill artist Kay Flock to add a special twist to his latest track. Titled “UK,” the freshly released single is set to appear on the Baltimore star’s forthcoming project. Featuring an enticing beat co-produced by Yung Lan and KiloKeys Beatz, the two rappers trade bars back and forth about their fast-paced lifestyle:

“If I stay, let me sober up, I’m too high, if your gun don’t jam, please raise your hand/ Tell them n**gas your points high for them n**gas that wanna play high, score, get back like my whore/ Back out this b**ch, shoot the whole clip, give me like five more/ And I got a bad b**ch from the UK, f**k me to a new day, we should do somethin’, f**k hearin’ what you say, like, I got a bad b**ch, she ain’t nothing average/ I don’t really think you got no time”

Back in July 2022, Shordie Shordie unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series, which included assists from names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan across 17 tracks. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. Fans have been able to enjoy official videos for cuts like “Morning In LA,” “Changing,” “The Wire,” and “Body Language.”

Meanwhile, Kay Flock made some serious waves with The D.O.A. Tape last year. The eight-track offering included additional features from G Herbo, B Lovee, Justo B, and Lil Skrap 1090. Since then, he has stayed on fans’ radars by dropping off well-received tracks like “Shake It” with Cardi B, Dougie B, and Bory3000, “Make A Movie” with Fivio Foreign, “Brotherly Love (Pt. 2),” and “DOA” with Set Da Trend.

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new “UK” track featuring Kay Flock down below.