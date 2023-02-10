Back in July, Shordie Shordie unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series, which included assists from names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan across 17 tracks. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. Fans have been able to enjoy official videos for cuts like “Morning In L.A.,” “Changing,” “The Wire,” and “Body Language.”

Yesterday (Feb. 9), the Baltimore-bred star returned to share his next official follow-up track since the project’s release. Titled “Teresa,” the offering arrived paired with a Stewdio Visuals-directed clip that sees the rapper posted up on the stoop with his crew. On the track, he shows off his signature melodic flow over a production by Yung Lan:

“Oh well, catch that boy like Odell, so far in the kitchen, that weed it got a cold smell/ When we gotta geek, I gotta hold that b**ch with both arms, and after she put her clothes on/ My lady like Teresa, said that I can’t be with you no longer, she gon’ call her ex n***a, I’m gon’ try to rob him/ Gon’ try to stretch n***as, I’m gon’ try to stall him, like maybe we should call him like, ‘Do you really wanna be here?'”

The “Both Sides” rapper’s last offering before More Than Music Pt. 2 was March’s Me & Mine (Pt. II), which served as an official sequel to his fan-favorite Me & Mine set released back in 2019. In 2020, Shordie released his acclaimed Memory Lane project, a 12-track joint effort with Murda Beatz that saw a single assist from Trippie Redd.

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new “Teresa” music video down below.