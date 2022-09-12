Photo: “One Wish” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.12.2022

Back in July, Shordie Shordie unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series, which included assists from names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan across 17 tracks. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. So far, fans have been able to enjoy official videos for cuts like “Morning In L.A.,” “Changing,” “The Wire,” and “Body Language.”

Over the weekend, the Baltimore-bred star returned to share his first official follow-up track since the project’s release. Titled “One Wish,” the new offering was produced by Yung Lan while the accompanying video was directed by Aesthetic Visuals. In the freshly dropped clip, Shordie spends a day hanging out in the streets of NYC as he spits some bars about his lifestyle:

Back in the trap with it, ask him, he prolly cap with it/ I only come if the money there, old school, givin it back/ She said, he said, call me a demon, p**sy, I call when im fiendin’/ It’s always drugs over everything sober now I rather call when I’m leanin/ How this s**t really dont care, stick it to the life I live, kinda thinkin of the right idea, wanna stop you walking by/ Beat it up, you ain’t walkin right, wanna see if you lost your sight

Shordie Shordie’s last offering before More Than Music Pt. 2 was March’s Me & Mine (Pt. II), which served as an official sequel to his fan-favorite Me & Mine set released back in 2019. In 2020, Shordie released his acclaimed Memory Lane project, a 12-track joint effort with Murda Beatz that saw a single assist from Trippie Redd.

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new “One Wish” music video down below.

