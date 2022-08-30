Last month, Shordie Shordie unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. This time around, Shordie tapped in with names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan across 17 tracks. So far, fans have been able to enjoy official videos for cuts like “Changing,” “The Wire,” and “Body Language.”

Yesterday (Aug. 29), the Baltimore-bred star returned to share his latest visual from the project, this time for “Morning In L.A.” In the new offering, Shordie spends a day riding around in Southern California as he raps about specific memories:

If you left me ‘lone, I’mma make it right like a Saturday, just Friday night like a morning in a L.A. (Ronny808)/ Look how you doin’, are you makin’ up? Can I see you? Girl you so beautiful if I tell you I’m hyping you/ If you got application ready, can you sign me up, you lookin’ in that mirror, I said you was fine as f**k but baby girl got trust issues (baby girl got trust issues)/ So you can talk to whoever as long as whoever ain’t touching you, so imma give you space and imma let you clear your mind

Back in March, Shordie Shordie delivered a smooth three-song collection titled Me & Mine (Pt. II). The offering was the official sequel to his original fan-favorite Me & Mine set released back in 2019 and featured a new trio of songs: “Mine,” “Leave,” and “Night Time.” In 2020, Shordie released his acclaimed collaboration project with Murda Beatz titled Memory Lane. Memory Lane is a 12-track effort that saw a single assist from Trippie Redd on the standout single “LOVE.”

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new music video for “Morning in L.A.” down below.