Photo: Cover art for Shordie Shordie’s ‘A Life For Two’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  05.01.2023

Shordie Shordie officially unveiled his latest project, A Life For Two, over the weekend. The body of work boasts guest appearances from 03 Greedo and Octavian across 13 total tracks. It was also led by well-received singles like “How High” and “Thug Life,” the latter of which sees the Baltimore rapper spitting some reflective bars about his humble beginnings:

“Thinkin’ like maybe Texas, or should I go to Vegas? I never been disrespectful b**ch, I been the greatest/ Know a n**ga faded, overrated, pull up in the latest, yeah, I’m from the ‘More, open the door, pull up in a Raven/ I been on the pavement, police raidin’, ain’t no way to save ’em now, n**ga catch a halo wit’ a hollow, ain’t no n**ga waitin’/ Thought I’d start to rap a little more, I say they overdo it, think a n**ga care ’bout what they doin’, n**gas overboard”

Back in July 2022, Shordie unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series, which included assists from names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan across 17 tracks. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. Listeners have been able to enjoy official videos for cuts like “Morning In LA,” “Changing,” “The Wire,” and “Body Language.”

Outside of his own releases, the “B**chuary” emcee can be heard dropping guest verses on tracks like “Tell The Truth” by Mozzy, “Toxic” by Saviii 3rd, “Mo Bangs” by $tupid Young, and “Gravediggers” by Lewie. In related news, he is also playing his “One Night In Toronto” show on May 10. Fans can grab their tickets here.

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new A Life For Two album down below.

Ice Spice receives special invite from Anna Wintour to 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Killer Mike announces "The High and Holy Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.01.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Yung Miami

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.01.2023

Swizz Beatz taps Lil Durk and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie for new "Say Less" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.01.2023

Busta Rhymes displays the unity of fatherhood in Instagram message to Chris Brown

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Jack Harlow drops off new visual for "They Don't Love It"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.01.2023

Snoop Dogg and Gary Vee join forces for new "Please Take A Step Back" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.01.2023

Jeezy and Kodak Black join Boosie Badazz for "Rocketman (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.01.2023

5 sensational moments from Pharrell's 2023 Something In The Water festival

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.01.2023

Juicy J and Xavier Wulf connect for "No Man" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.01.2023

Lil Baby drops off new visual for "Go Hard"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.01.2023

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

50 Cent purchases 985,000-square-foot studio space for G-Unit Film & Television

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Pharrell Williams' star-studded Something In The Water festival enlists Diddy as a surprise guest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Kendrick Lamar's "Big Steppers" $110.9M revenue makes it hip hop's highest-grossing tour

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023
