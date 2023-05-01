Shordie Shordie officially unveiled his latest project, A Life For Two, over the weekend. The body of work boasts guest appearances from 03 Greedo and Octavian across 13 total tracks. It was also led by well-received singles like “How High” and “Thug Life,” the latter of which sees the Baltimore rapper spitting some reflective bars about his humble beginnings:

“Thinkin’ like maybe Texas, or should I go to Vegas? I never been disrespectful b**ch, I been the greatest/ Know a n**ga faded, overrated, pull up in the latest, yeah, I’m from the ‘More, open the door, pull up in a Raven/ I been on the pavement, police raidin’, ain’t no way to save ’em now, n**ga catch a halo wit’ a hollow, ain’t no n**ga waitin’/ Thought I’d start to rap a little more, I say they overdo it, think a n**ga care ’bout what they doin’, n**gas overboard”

Back in July 2022, Shordie unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series, which included assists from names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan across 17 tracks. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. Listeners have been able to enjoy official videos for cuts like “Morning In LA,” “Changing,” “The Wire,” and “Body Language.”

Outside of his own releases, the “B**chuary” emcee can be heard dropping guest verses on tracks like “Tell The Truth” by Mozzy, “Toxic” by Saviii 3rd, “Mo Bangs” by $tupid Young, and “Gravediggers” by Lewie. In related news, he is also playing his “One Night In Toronto” show on May 10. Fans can grab their tickets here.

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new A Life For Two album down below.