Back in January, Allstar JR blessed the masses with Organized Crime 2, the sequel to 2018’s Organized Crime that contained 18 dope cuts and assists from Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, BabyTron, Baby Money, and more. On Friday (April 28), the Detroit emcee returned with a deluxe edition of the aforementioned drop that adds on six tracks for fans to enjoy.

One particular standout, “Faster,” immediately brings the energy to high levels with clever boasts over booming, infectious production provided by Hellapaid Chill and W$ Kharri.

“I’m so blessed I got a bail coming, I ain’t even have bail money, tell a b**ch you made your bed, honey, for the h** s**t you said to me, I’m gettin’ money off the sniff still, ball hard, n**ga comin’ wit’ the windmill, you ain’t never looked through a Range windshield, bossed up, now my fiends bring big bills…”

Organized Crime 2 follows the third installment of Allstar’s Get A Bag Or Go Home series, which made landfall in 2021 with collaborations alongside Vezzo, Nuk, Relle Caine, HeavyCheck Leek and Omerta Key. Outside of his own releases, the “Cases Pending” rapper could also be heard on songs like Louie Ray‘s “I Can’t Drop Music,” LOM Rudy’s “Story,” BabyTron’s “Scam Stars,” and Talibando’s “Navy Allstars.”

In a recent interview with Kid L (above), Allstar gave his thoughts on Detroit hip hop’s new generation. “I think it’s really growing,” he said. “A lot of people get mad at the new sounds and stuff, but we just got more artists… I think a big key for us to grow as a city and as a culture is for everybody who been having a run — or in the middle of they run — is to embrace the runs that’s up next.”

Press play on Organized Crime 2 (Deluxe) below.