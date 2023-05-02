Photo: Cover art for Allstar Jr’s ‘Organized Crime 2 (Deluxe)’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Back in January, Allstar JR blessed the masses with Organized Crime 2, the sequel to 2018’s Organized Crime that contained 18 dope cuts and assists from Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, BabyTron, Baby Money, and more. On Friday (April 28), the Detroit emcee returned with a deluxe edition of the aforementioned drop that adds on six tracks for fans to enjoy.

One particular standout, “Faster,” immediately brings the energy to high levels with clever boasts over booming, infectious production provided by Hellapaid Chill and W$ Kharri.

“I’m so blessed I got a bail coming, I ain’t even have bail money, tell a b**ch you made your bed, honey, for the h** s**t you said to me, I’m gettin’ money off the sniff still, ball hard, n**ga comin’ wit’ the windmill, you ain’t never looked through a Range windshield, bossed up, now my fiends bring big bills…”

Organized Crime 2 follows the third installment of Allstar’s Get A Bag Or Go Home series, which made landfall in 2021 with collaborations alongside Vezzo, Nuk, Relle Caine, HeavyCheck Leek and Omerta Key. Outside of his own releases, the “Cases Pending” rapper could also be heard on songs like Louie Ray‘s “I Can’t Drop Music,” LOM Rudy’s “Story,” BabyTron’s “Scam Stars,” and Talibando’s “Navy Allstars.”

In a recent interview with Kid L (above), Allstar gave his thoughts on Detroit hip hop’s new generation. “I think it’s really growing,” he said. “A lot of people get mad at the new sounds and stuff, but we just got more artists… I think a big key for us to grow as a city and as a culture is for everybody who been having a run — or in the middle of they run — is to embrace the runs that’s up next.”

Press play on Organized Crime 2 (Deluxe) below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne advocates for healthier eating as he records his tour bus pulling over to cook

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Nines throws a party in "Different League" visual with Nafe Smallz and Clavish

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Boosie mourns the loss of his doctor while sharing he's cancer-free

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Zaytoven and Future announce 'Beast Mode 3' release date

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Tour Tales | Cochise reveals the art to stage diving: "Think of it like a video game"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.02.2023

Rich The Kid connects with Fivio Foreign and Jay Critch for "Still Movin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne announces livestream for final stop of "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Snoop Dogg expresses interest in buying NHL team in historic ownership bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Ice Spice receives special invite from Anna Wintour to 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Killer Mike announces "The High and Holy Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.01.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Allstar Jr
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne advocates for healthier eating as he records his tour bus pulling over to cook

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Nines throws a party in "Different League" visual with Nafe Smallz and Clavish

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Boosie mourns the loss of his doctor while sharing he's cancer-free

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Zaytoven and Future announce 'Beast Mode 3' release date

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Tour Tales | Cochise reveals the art to stage diving: "Think of it like a video game"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.02.2023

Rich The Kid connects with Fivio Foreign and Jay Critch for "Still Movin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne announces livestream for final stop of "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Snoop Dogg expresses interest in buying NHL team in historic ownership bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Ice Spice receives special invite from Anna Wintour to 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Killer Mike announces "The High and Holy Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.01.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
View More