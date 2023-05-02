Back in January, Allstar JR blessed the masses with Organized Crime 2, the sequel to 2018’s Organized Crime that contained 18 dope cuts and assists from Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, BabyTron, Baby Money, and more. On Friday (April 28), the Detroit emcee returned with a deluxe edition of the aforementioned drop that adds on six tracks for fans to enjoy.
One particular standout, “Faster,” immediately brings the energy to high levels with clever boasts over booming, infectious production provided by Hellapaid Chill and W$ Kharri.
“I’m so blessed I got a bail coming, I ain’t even have bail money, tell a b**ch you made your bed, honey, for the h** s**t you said to me, I’m gettin’ money off the sniff still, ball hard, n**ga comin’ wit’ the windmill, you ain’t never looked through a Range windshield, bossed up, now my fiends bring big bills…”
Organized Crime 2 follows the third installment of Allstar’s Get A Bag Or Go Home series, which made landfall in 2021 with collaborations alongside Vezzo, Nuk, Relle Caine, HeavyCheck Leek and Omerta Key. Outside of his own releases, the “Cases Pending” rapper could also be heard on songs like Louie Ray‘s “I Can’t Drop Music,” LOM Rudy’s “Story,” BabyTron’s “Scam Stars,” and Talibando’s “Navy Allstars.”
In a recent interview with Kid L (above), Allstar gave his thoughts on Detroit hip hop’s new generation. “I think it’s really growing,” he said. “A lot of people get mad at the new sounds and stuff, but we just got more artists… I think a big key for us to grow as a city and as a culture is for everybody who been having a run — or in the middle of they run — is to embrace the runs that’s up next.”
Press play on Organized Crime 2 (Deluxe) below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"
Killer Mike announces "The High and Holy Tour" dates
Trending
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.