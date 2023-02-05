One person has been brought in for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation into the deaths of three rappers who went missing last month.

On Friday (Feb. 3), local Detroit news station Fox 2 reported that police had one man in custody in Knoxville, Tennessee. Details surrounding his identity and possible link to the killing of Armani “Marley Whoop” Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante “B12” Wicker, 31, have not been released yet.

Last week, on Jan. 28, Detroit officers arrested a 15-year-old male who was caught driving Kelly’s SUV. The teen is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and burglary tools. Dawn Fraylick, communications director for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed the arrest to CBS News. “I can tell you that there was a juvenile that was arrested, not in connection with the missing people, but in connection with a vehicle associated with one of the missing people,” said Fraylick.

The three men were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but that never happened due to the show being canceled over equipment issues. Taylor Penn, Kelly’s fiancée, said he called to say he planned to instead meet with friends for an open-mic show. The aspiring artists were never heard from again.

Two days later, on Jan. 23, Lorrie Kemp, Kelly’s mother, filed a missing person’s report after tracking the SUV via its OnStar system to different locations in the city of Warren. “According to the report filed by family, it is unusual for him to be out of contact, and for him to allow his phone’s battery to discharge,” said Sgt. Curtis Hall of the Oscoda Township Police Department.

The bodies of Kelly, Givens and Wicker were found on Thursday (Feb. 2) inside the basement of an abandoned apartment. Michigan State Police say officers located the victims while at the location for an unrelated investigation. Detectives said the three men were shot upstairs and then moved to the basement, where they were hidden beneath debris. Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the killings.

View the related post below.