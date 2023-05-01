Photo: Thanit Weerawan via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

A family and football community is in mourning after the passing of a little girl.

Yesterday (April 30), Fox 13 revealed Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah Barrett, unfortunately, passed away after reportedly drowning in the family pool. Officers arrived at the Florida residence after responding to a call about a child falling into a pool, the Tampa Police Department shared.

First responders took the child to a nearby hospital where despite doctors’ efforts, she died. She was Shaquil’s youngest child with wife Jordanna Barrett. After authorities confirmed Arrayah’s passing, the Buccaneers released a statement sending their condolences.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the release read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

According to athlete’s social media, Arrayah recently celebrated her birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaquil Barrett (@moochman6)

“Happy [second] bday to my cutie girl,” Shaquil wrote on Instagram in 2022. “So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl.” In a police report, law enforcement said, “The investigation is ongoing. It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Shaquil is in the ninth year of his pro career as an outside linebacker. The Associated Press shared he is currently recovering from a 2022 torn Achilles. Before joining the Buccaneers in 2019, the 30-year-old played for the Denver Broncos, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Shaquil spent his collegiate career playing football at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before transferring to Colorado State University.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

California doorbell prank leads to murder of three teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023

Deion Sanders takes NFL teams to task after only one HBCU player was drafted

By Jon Powell
  /  05.01.2023

Texas authorities identify Francisco Oropeza as suspect in mass shooting that killed an 8-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Stephen A. Smith says Nia Long is still owed a public apology from Ime Udoka

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Father’s girlfriend prime suspect after 6-year-old’s body is left on mother’s front lawn in Louisiana

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NBA star Kevin Durant adds to his legacy by cementing a lifetime deal with Nike

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Twitter celebrates Lamar Jackson's historic multimillion-dollar deal with Baltimore Ravens

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Atlanta teen arrested in connection to death of Black trans film star Koko Da Doll

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Brittney Griner is never leaving American soil for basketball unless it's the Olympics

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions for death of Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
NFL
RIP
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

California doorbell prank leads to murder of three teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023

Deion Sanders takes NFL teams to task after only one HBCU player was drafted

By Jon Powell
  /  05.01.2023

Texas authorities identify Francisco Oropeza as suspect in mass shooting that killed an 8-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Stephen A. Smith says Nia Long is still owed a public apology from Ime Udoka

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Father’s girlfriend prime suspect after 6-year-old’s body is left on mother’s front lawn in Louisiana

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NBA star Kevin Durant adds to his legacy by cementing a lifetime deal with Nike

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Twitter celebrates Lamar Jackson's historic multimillion-dollar deal with Baltimore Ravens

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Atlanta teen arrested in connection to death of Black trans film star Koko Da Doll

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Brittney Griner is never leaving American soil for basketball unless it's the Olympics

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions for death of Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
View More