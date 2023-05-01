A family and football community is in mourning after the passing of a little girl.

Yesterday (April 30), Fox 13 revealed Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah Barrett, unfortunately, passed away after reportedly drowning in the family pool. Officers arrived at the Florida residence after responding to a call about a child falling into a pool, the Tampa Police Department shared.

First responders took the child to a nearby hospital where despite doctors’ efforts, she died. She was Shaquil’s youngest child with wife Jordanna Barrett. After authorities confirmed Arrayah’s passing, the Buccaneers released a statement sending their condolences.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the release read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

According to athlete’s social media, Arrayah recently celebrated her birthday.

“Happy [second] bday to my cutie girl,” Shaquil wrote on Instagram in 2022. “So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl.” In a police report, law enforcement said, “The investigation is ongoing. It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Shaquil is in the ninth year of his pro career as an outside linebacker. The Associated Press shared he is currently recovering from a 2022 torn Achilles. Before joining the Buccaneers in 2019, the 30-year-old played for the Denver Broncos, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Shaquil spent his collegiate career playing football at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before transferring to Colorado State University.