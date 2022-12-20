Actress Sonya Eddy who was mostly known for her role in the soap opera, “General Hospital,” died at 55.

Her close friend and fellow actress Octavia Spencer confirmed her death today (Dec. 20). She announced the news in an Instagram post.

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” Spencer wrote as her caption under a headshot of Eddy. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️.”

As of now, the cause of her death is uncertain.

Eddy was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital.” She starred as the nurse, who was also the fictional mother of character Stan Johnson, beginning in 2006. In real life, Eddy was also a licensed vocational nurse, and her last episode aired in November 2020.

In addition to Eddy’s friend confirming the news, her business partner Tyler Ford made a statement to USA TODAY about her tragic death.

“It with the heaviest heart that I have to announce the sudden passing of my business partner, creative soulmate, and best friend Sonya Eddy. She left an indelible imprint in every person that she touched, through the screen and off,” Ford said.

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini also expressed his condolences to the late actress in a tweet.

“I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend, The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set,”he wrote.

Along with “General Hospital,” Eddy appeared in numerous television shows and movies including Inspector Gadget, Barbershop, Daddy Daycare, Matchstick Men, Bad News Bears, Seven Pounds, The Perfect Game and Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday. Her most recent projects included the films Frank and Penelope, V/H/S/99 and Satanic Hispanics.