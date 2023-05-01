On Friday (April 28), Lil Baby dropped off a new single titled “Go Hard,” a track that he first teased in a 2021 social media clip with James Harden. Produced by Section 8, the booming cut sees the Atlanta rapper being transparent about his aspirations, trust issues, and more.

“I’m back goin’ hard again, I’m shutting down my heart again, no one can get next to me, so they gotta put orders in, try my best to act like I didn’t care, but I can’t hold it in, and I’m not into losin’, I go hard as I can go to win, you pillow talkin’ to h**s again, you breakin’ the code again, I’m on the road again, we snuck in this b**ch with them poles again, this chopper do tricks, you gon’ go fold it in, I know they be hatin’, I still post they s**t, we slid on they block like we ‘posed to slid, this Glock been with me on my road to riches…”

“Go Hard” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Never Panic Films. Within the clip, Lil Baby hosts a massive party on multiple yachts, complete with jet skis, libations, and fireworks.

Back in 2022, fans were treated to Lil Baby’s third studio LP, It’s Only Me, a 23-song offering with appearances from Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, and more. The album became the Quality Control talent’s third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 216,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. It’s Only Me has also crossed the platinum certification mark. Since then, Lil Baby continued to deliver hard-hitting bars on songs like Finesse2Tymes’ “If You Still Wit Me,” Trippie Redd’s “DARK BROTHERHOOD,” DJ Drama’s “HO4ME,” and Nardo Wick’s “Hot Boy.” Press play on “Go Hard” below.