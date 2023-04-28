Photo: Richard Ross via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.28.2023

Back in December 2020, California “mommy influencer” Katie Sorensen posted a video online alleging that a man and woman tried to kidnap her two children in the parking lot of a Michaels craft store. She claimed that the couple, later identified as Sadie and Eddie Martinez, followed her around the store and out to her car, which gave her the “heebie-jeebies” and left her “paralyzed with fear,” per NBC News. Sorensen filed a police report after the incident. She was arrested and charged in 2021 with making a false report of a crime and taken into custody on $100,000 bail.

Yesterday (April 27), the white mom of two was found guilty for her actions. She now faces up to six months in prison. “Ms. Sorensen’s report was determined to be false and was resoundingly contradicted by the accused couple as well as store video that was obtained,” the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Sadie and Eddie Martinez told The Petaluma Argus-Courier after the incident in 2020 that they believed Sorensen’s untrue allegations were racially motivated. In her video, she said the Martinezes, who were at the craft store to buy Christmas decorations, “weren’t clean-cut individuals.”

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez was pleased with the outcome, believing it will send a message to anyone who wrongly reports crimes and posts online recklessly. “This verdict will enable us to hold Ms. Sorensen accountable for her crime, while at the same time helping to exonerate the couple that was falsely accused of having attempted to kidnap two young children,” she said in the DA’s statement. “The case is also important in that it illustrates the importance of using social media responsibly.”

Sorensen’s attorney, meanwhile, pledges to “evaluate [their] options moving forward,” according to a statement obtained by NBC. A sentencing date in the case has yet to be set.

