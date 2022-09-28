Devan Nathanial Johnson, 28, and Brandon Wayne Killian, 31, of Oklahoma pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in Shawnee, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The announcement came yesterday (Sept. 27).

On June 22, 2019, Johnson and Killian assaulted Jarric Deshawn Carolina, a Black man, and his white friend in a parking lot near the Brickhouse Saloon bar. Court documents state the defendants admitted they attacked Carolina because of his race. This week, Johnson and Killian stood before District Judge Bernard Jones at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma for plea hearings.

While in court, it was revealed that the victim suffered physical harm from the racially-motivated hate crime. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division gave a statement regarding the senseless attack. “These two defendants are being held accountable for subjecting a Black man to a brutal and racially motivated assault,” she said. Clarke continued, “Convictions like these make clear that the Department of Justice will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals who violently assault others because of their race or the color of their skin.”

U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma added, “The defendants targeted a Black victim for a brutal attack simply because of the color of his skin. Hate-fueled criminal conduct is morally reprehensible and can never be acceptable in a civilized society. We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to combat all hate crimes.”

The FBI has also become involved in the case. Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Division said, “The FBI will continue to use all authority granted to us by federal law to investigate crimes motivated by bias, and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.” Johnson and Killian face 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $ 250,000. They will also have to pay restitution fines to the victim.

Today (Sept. 28), local Oklahoma news station Fox 25 shared the defendant’s mugshots. Killian smiled for his picture in the county jail.