Photo: Screenshot from The FaNaTiX’s “Rev It” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

On Thursday (April 27), production team The FaNaTiX dropped off a new single titled “Rev It,” which features assists from Stylo G and BackRoad Gee. The bass-heavy cut is perfect for both dance floor and bedroom activities, much in part thanks to lyrics that successfully merge the two.

“She thick, she thick, she got sauce, we step on it, we don’t pass, my fingerprint pon that a**, she ride pon it wit’ no class, she rev it, rev it… shake that, baby, make that twerk, get that wet, make that squirt, she owe me that tongue, lift up that skirt, give me neck ‘til your neck, back hurt…”

“Rev It” also boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of Kevin Hudson. Viewers can see the artists performing in different settings, including on bikes with beautiful women and in a warehouse with their respective crews.

Throughout the past decade, The FaNaTiX crafted hits for the likes of Chip, Sneakbo, Giggs, Ms Banks, Donae’O, Pa Salieu, Kojey Radical, and Kelis. They have also delivered top-tier tracks as lead artists — “These Streets (Don’t Luv U)” with M1llionz and Popcaan, “Rum Rain” with Toddla T and Chi Ching Ching, and “Quarantine Riddim” are a few examples.

In an interview with GRM Daily, the decorated beatsmiths opened up about the hard road to success as talents in the music industry.

“To be honest, it’s been quite a grueling process,” admitted FaNaTiX member Dro. “It’s very hard for producers to stand out, especially today when music is consumed so quickly, and there are no real physical copies where you open it up, take out the sleeve, and find out who produced what. It’s almost like it’s released and then people move on. One of the main things that got us noticed was putting our tag on beats.”

Press play on “Rev It” below.

